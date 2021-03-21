European stocks slid on Friday after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19, amid concern over the pace of vaccination campaigns in some countries, while bank stocks led sectoral declines.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent, with France’s CAC 40 dropping 1.1 percent after the nation imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The new lockdown will have a significant impact on economic activity and further deteriorate France’s economic outlook for the first part of 2021,” said Charlotte de Montpellier, economist, France and Switzerland, at ING Groep NV. “The current slow pace of the vaccination campaign leaves little hope for a full lifting of the restrictions after the end of the four-week lockdown.”
French hotel group Accor SA, Air France and catering company Sodexo were flat to lower.
Concerns over the pace of vaccination gained ground after the UK said it would have to slow its rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in shipment.
“We are in this awkward phase where we are clearly seeing light at the end of the tunnel even through slow vaccination,” said Philipp Lisibach, chief global strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG in Zurich, Switzerland.
“Nonetheless, in the summer we expect that many countries will be in a position to lift some of the restrictions and we expect that this is going to be the kick-off of a sharp economic reacceleration in Europe,” Lisibach said.
European stocks still gained 0.2 percent for the week as a rally in automakers and signs that the US Federal Reserve would maintain low interest rates despite an expected surge in economic growth outweighed concerns about rising yields.
Automakers fell 1.6 percent after a strong run, ending with the sector’s best weekly performance since early last month.
The banks index tumbled 2.3 percent, posting the biggest declines among European sectors on Friday.
Lenders were particularly affected by downbeat sentiment spilling over from Wall Street after the Fed said it would not extend a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding market.
Europe’s biggest utility Enel SpA rose 3 percent after it stuck to its targets for the year after beating earnings expectations.
German sportswear makers Adidas AG and Puma AG fell more than 2 percent each after Nike Inc’s disappointing full-year revenue forecast.
Evolution Gaming Group gained 3.8 percent after Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage of the Swedish casino games developer with a “buy” rating.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since