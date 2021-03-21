European shares fall on virus woes

‘LEAVES LITTLE HOPE’: A new four-week lockdown in France would affect economic activity and worsen the outlook for the first part of this year, an economist said

Reuters





European stocks slid on Friday after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19, amid concern over the pace of vaccination campaigns in some countries, while bank stocks led sectoral declines.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent, with France’s CAC 40 dropping 1.1 percent after the nation imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new lockdown will have a significant impact on economic activity and further deteriorate France’s economic outlook for the first part of 2021,” said Charlotte de Montpellier, economist, France and Switzerland, at ING Groep NV. “The current slow pace of the vaccination campaign leaves little hope for a full lifting of the restrictions after the end of the four-week lockdown.”

French hotel group Accor SA, Air France and catering company Sodexo were flat to lower.

Concerns over the pace of vaccination gained ground after the UK said it would have to slow its rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in shipment.

“We are in this awkward phase where we are clearly seeing light at the end of the tunnel even through slow vaccination,” said Philipp Lisibach, chief global strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG in Zurich, Switzerland.

“Nonetheless, in the summer we expect that many countries will be in a position to lift some of the restrictions and we expect that this is going to be the kick-off of a sharp economic reacceleration in Europe,” Lisibach said.

European stocks still gained 0.2 percent for the week as a rally in automakers and signs that the US Federal Reserve would maintain low interest rates despite an expected surge in economic growth outweighed concerns about rising yields.

Automakers fell 1.6 percent after a strong run, ending with the sector’s best weekly performance since early last month.

The banks index tumbled 2.3 percent, posting the biggest declines among European sectors on Friday.

Lenders were particularly affected by downbeat sentiment spilling over from Wall Street after the Fed said it would not extend a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding market.

Europe’s biggest utility Enel SpA rose 3 percent after it stuck to its targets for the year after beating earnings expectations.

German sportswear makers Adidas AG and Puma AG fell more than 2 percent each after Nike Inc’s disappointing full-year revenue forecast.

Evolution Gaming Group gained 3.8 percent after Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage of the Swedish casino games developer with a “buy” rating.