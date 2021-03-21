Wall St ends mixed as Treasuries pause

‘STABLE ENVIRONMENT’: Facebook rose 4.1 percent, boosting the NASDAQ, while the S&P 500 banks index fell 1.6 percent as investors locked in gains following a rally

Reuters





The NASDAQ Composite ended higher on Friday, lifted by Facebook Inc and energy shares, while the S&P 500 lost ground as US Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge.

Reversing a recent trend, so-called growth stocks mostly outperformed value stocks viewed as likely to benefit most as the US economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yield on US 10-year notes, which has risen sharply in the past seven weeks on growth expectations, hovered near a 14-month peak at 1.742 percent.

“What we see today is a more stable rate environment across the curve after multiple weeks of rising interest rates, and we are seeing some degree of reversal of leadership in the equity market,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Facebook rallied 4.1 percent and provided the biggest boost to the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 after chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Apple Inc’s imminent privacy policy changes on ad sales would leave the social network in a “stronger position.”

The S&P 500 banks index dropped 1.6 percent after the US Federal Reserve said it would not extend a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding market.

“Banks have had such a significant up move this year and this news has only acted as a catalyst for profit-taking,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Optimism about a US$1.9 trillion fiscal package and the Fed’s promise to maintain its ultra-loose policy stance for years has accelerated a shift into economy-linked stocks, powering the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record levels this week.

However, the NASDAQ is still about 6 percent below its Feb. 12 all-time closing high as technology and high-growth stocks have lost favor in the past few months, with their valuations looking less attractive as Treasury yields rise.

The S&P 500 growth index rose 0.35 percent, outperforming the value index’s 0.48 percent dip.

Several bond managers believe the pace of the rise in yields has been unsettling and also worry the market could be viewed as disorderly if the momentum continues.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 0.71 percent to end at 32,627.97 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.06 percent to 3,913.1. The NASDAQ climbed 0.76 percent to 13,215.24.

For the week, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell 0.8 percent, while the Dow lost 0.5 percent.

Trading was orderly, despite Friday being quadruple witching, the once-in-a-quarter simultaneous expiration of various derivatives, which often spurs heavy trading volume and some volatility.

“I think you saw a lot of the movement yesterday with that big sell-off at the end of the day. A lot of that was to do with people closing out positions,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Volume on US exchanges was 16.5 billion shares, compared with the 14.4 billion average over the past 20 trading days.

Visa Inc fell more than 6 percent, erasing almost US$30 billion of market capitalization after reports that the company is being investigated by the US Department of Justice.

FedEx Corp rallied 6.1 percent after the US delivery firm said quarterly profit jumped more than expected on higher prices and surging volume from pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries during the holiday shipping season.

Nike Inc fell 4 percent after the sports apparel maker missed quarterly sales estimates due to shipping issues, and a pandemic-related slump at brick-and-mortar stores.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 119 new highs and 26 new lows.