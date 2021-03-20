World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FOOTWEAR

Nike reports rebound

Nike Inc’s rebound from a COVID-19 slump suffered a setback last quarter, when supply-chain problems kept products from reaching North America, its biggest market, it said on Thursday. The athletic-wear giant missed Wall Street estimates with its latest results. Sales amounted to US$10.4 billion in the third quarter — far below analysts’ projections of US$11 billion. Its revenue in Europe also were disappointing, partly because many stores there remain shuttered due to the pandemic. The recovery has been uneven for Nike around the world. In China, where the virus has largely receded, sales have been robust: They jumped 51 percent in the quarter ended on Feb. 28 and beat estimates. North American revenue declined 10 percent, partly because of port congestion and container shortages.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford builds chip-less trucks

A global semiconductor shortage and a winter storm last month combined to force Ford Motor Co to build F-150 pickup trucks without some computers, it said on Thursday. The pickups would be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done, the company said. The move is the latest ripple from the global semiconductor shortage, which earlier this week forced Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp to announce production cuts at some North American factories. General Motors Co has also been forced to build pickups without some computers and install them later. Ford’s move is likely to tighten inventory of F-Series pickups, the top-selling vehicles in the US. Inventories are already tight due to high demand and production losses as a result of last year’s COVID-19-related factory shutdowns. Ford also said it would build its Edge sport utility vehicle without computers and ship them later.

INTERNET

Facebook mulls site for kids

Facebook Inc is considering launching a version of its popular photo social media platform, Instagram, for children under the age of 13. BuzzFeed News first reported that Facebook announced in an internal company post that the firm would begin building a version of Instagram for people under the age of 13 years to allow them to “safely” use Instagram for the first time. The company currently does not allow people under this age to create an account on the platform. The company was exploring a parent-controlled version of Instagram, similar to the Messenger Kids app that is for kids aged six to 12, a Facebook spokesperson said. Facebook said it use machine learning in combination with the registration age to determine people’s ages on the platform.

AIRLINES

BA considers sale of HQ

British Airways PLC (BA) is considering selling its headquarters building because working from home during the pandemic means it might no longer need so much office space, it said. The potential sale of the building, first reported by the Financial Times, could boost the airline’s finances which have been hammered by COVID-19. The building was completed in 1998 at a cost of ￡200 million (US$278.52 million). The BA complex, Waterside, is near Heathrow Airport, west of London, and is also the headquarters of its parent company, IAG SA. British Airways said in a statement that many employees enjoyed working from home and its future policy would likely be a flexible mix of home and office working.