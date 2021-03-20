FOOTWEAR
Nike reports rebound
Nike Inc’s rebound from a COVID-19 slump suffered a setback last quarter, when supply-chain problems kept products from reaching North America, its biggest market, it said on Thursday. The athletic-wear giant missed Wall Street estimates with its latest results. Sales amounted to US$10.4 billion in the third quarter — far below analysts’ projections of US$11 billion. Its revenue in Europe also were disappointing, partly because many stores there remain shuttered due to the pandemic. The recovery has been uneven for Nike around the world. In China, where the virus has largely receded, sales have been robust: They jumped 51 percent in the quarter ended on Feb. 28 and beat estimates. North American revenue declined 10 percent, partly because of port congestion and container shortages.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford builds chip-less trucks
A global semiconductor shortage and a winter storm last month combined to force Ford Motor Co to build F-150 pickup trucks without some computers, it said on Thursday. The pickups would be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done, the company said. The move is the latest ripple from the global semiconductor shortage, which earlier this week forced Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp to announce production cuts at some North American factories. General Motors Co has also been forced to build pickups without some computers and install them later. Ford’s move is likely to tighten inventory of F-Series pickups, the top-selling vehicles in the US. Inventories are already tight due to high demand and production losses as a result of last year’s COVID-19-related factory shutdowns. Ford also said it would build its Edge sport utility vehicle without computers and ship them later.
INTERNET
Facebook mulls site for kids
Facebook Inc is considering launching a version of its popular photo social media platform, Instagram, for children under the age of 13. BuzzFeed News first reported that Facebook announced in an internal company post that the firm would begin building a version of Instagram for people under the age of 13 years to allow them to “safely” use Instagram for the first time. The company currently does not allow people under this age to create an account on the platform. The company was exploring a parent-controlled version of Instagram, similar to the Messenger Kids app that is for kids aged six to 12, a Facebook spokesperson said. Facebook said it use machine learning in combination with the registration age to determine people’s ages on the platform.
AIRLINES
BA considers sale of HQ
British Airways PLC (BA) is considering selling its headquarters building because working from home during the pandemic means it might no longer need so much office space, it said. The potential sale of the building, first reported by the Financial Times, could boost the airline’s finances which have been hammered by COVID-19. The building was completed in 1998 at a cost of ￡200 million (US$278.52 million). The BA complex, Waterside, is near Heathrow Airport, west of London, and is also the headquarters of its parent company, IAG SA. British Airways said in a statement that many employees enjoyed working from home and its future policy would likely be a flexible mix of home and office working.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since