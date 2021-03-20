Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (吉利控股集團) plans to launch a new brand of electric vehicles (EVs), people familiar with the matter said, as the owner of Volvo seeks to become more competitive in a segment of the market dominated by Tesla Inc.
The company is applying for a slew of marques that would be housed under its Lingling Technologies unit, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private matters.
The brands include Zeekr EVA, Zeekr Power and Zeekr OS, they said.
Photo: Reuters
The Zeekr brand will market EVs targeted at the premium segment of the market. The plans were reported earlier by Reuters.
A representative for Geely declined to comment.
Geely’s billionaire founder Li Shufu (李書福) is helming the company’s second attempt to electrify its product lineup after a previous effort, known as the Blue Geely Initiative, failed to meet its goal of having 90 percent of Geely sales consist of new-energy vehicles by last year.
Geely, which became the country’s biggest private automaker by winning customers in the lower-to-mid-market segment, is eyeing the premium electric-vehicle market to lure buyers from rivals such as Tesla and the NASDAQ-listed NIO Inc (蔚來汽車).
Over the past few months, Geely has been pushing further into EVs, forging major collaboration pacts with companies from search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc (百度) to Apple Inc’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).
On Monday, Geely Technology Group Co (吉利技術集團) signed an agreement with local authorities to invest 30 billion yuan (US$4.61 billion) to construct a battery factory in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, with an annual capacity of 42 gigawatt-hours.
The moves mark a shift in the approach of Li, who made his mark on the global auto industry over the past decade with a run of investments in traditional, European automakers such as Volvo and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG.
In China, traditional automakers such as Geely and Volkswagen AG are jockeying with upstart EV makers such as NIO, Xpeng Motors (小鵬汽車) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) for a slice of what is the world’s largest EV market. Demand is forecast to soar in coming years as consumers embrace cleaner automobiles and the cost of EVs tumbles.
Research firm Canalys said in a report last month that EV sales in China might climb more than 50 percent this year alone.
Geely would also use Zeekr to venture into a more user-centered, lifestyle approach to the sector adopted by NIO, which has special clubhouses for drivers and built customer loyalty through events and merchandise such as clothing, food and electronic devices, the people said.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since