FedEx Corp shares on Thursday climbed after it posted strong profits on higher prices and elevated e-commerce, providing a springboard for accelerated growth expectations as the US economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surging package volumes and pricing gains offset increased labor costs and weather-related expenses during the three months ended last month, the company said.
It also provided a bullish forecast for the full year — the first guidance it has issued since suspending its outlook 12 months earlier amid uncertainty about the pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
“We have great momentum coming out of Q3,” Brie Carere, the courier’s marketing chief, said on a conference call with analysts.
FedEx rose 4.4 percent in after-hours trading in New York after closing down 0.9 percent to US$263.51. As of the close on Thursday, the stock had risen less than 2 percent so far this year. It rallied 72 percent last year.
Winter storms cut operating income by US$350 million after severe snowfall locked up most of the southern US, including FedEx’s largest hub in Memphis, Tennessee, for about a week in the middle of last month, but record package volumes and less air-freight competition from airlines allowed the company to lift prices.
Adjusted earnings for the quarter came to US$3.47 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of US$3.22, FedEx said in a statement.
The results show that FedEx is benefiting from a turnaround in the broader recovery as the pandemic wanes, Matt Arnold, an analyst with Edward D. Jones & Co, said in a telephone interview.
More importantly, the courier is proving to investors it can make money on residential deliveries, which rose to 70 percent of ground volumes from 62 percent a year earlier.
“They’re making some good progress on finally improving profitability through a combination of getting the pricing they need as well as taking the cost per delivery lower,” Arnold said.
FedEx said that e-commerce would grow faster than it projected just six months ago, when the company saw US domestic deliveries across the industry reaching 100 million packages per day in 2023 — three years earlier than it had previously forecast.
It estimates hitting 101 million packages per day next year, with 86 percent of that growth from e-commerce.
Fueled by expectations for continued demand, the company issued an earnings outlook for its fiscal year ending in May of US$17.60 to US$18.20 per share, which is above analysts’ estimates for US$17.40.
FedEx’s ability to weather the pandemic was helped by moves it made starting in early 2019. CEO Fred Smith overhauled the company’s ground unit to be more efficient making residential deliveries and he invested in automated sorting hubs allowing it to expand service to seven days per week from five.
