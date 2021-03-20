Didi accelerates IPO plans, amid China rebound

PICKING UP SPEED: While the company has not yet chosen where it would list, it could raise up to US$9 billion in one of the largest technology IPOs this year

Bloomberg





Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co (滴滴出行) is accelerating plans for an initial public offering (IPO) to as early as next quarter to capitalize on a post-COVID-19-pandemic turnaround, people familiar with its plans said.

Didi, the largest investment in Softbank Group Corp’s portfolio, is targeting a valuation above the US$62 billion it secured during its last funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal matter.

The company moved up plans from a previous target of late this year, after its car-hailing business bounced back with China’s success in bringing COVID-19 under control.

A woman rides a Didi shared bicycle past the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing on Nov. 20 last year. Photo: Reuters

Based on a common 15 percent float for mega IPOs in Hong Kong, one potential venue, Didi could raise about US$9 billion in what would be one of the largest tech debuts globally this year. The company has not made a final decision on the listing location, one person said.

Didi’s plans remain preliminary and the timing could still slip until later in the year, depending on negotiations.

An IPO would cap a remarkable turnaround for a company that ran afoul of first regulators and then COVID-19. It hopes to tap the same investor enthusiasm that propelled tech debuts this year from China’s video service Kuaishou Technology (快手) to South Korean e-commerce pioneer Coupang Inc.

“Didi doesn’t comment on market speculation and doesn’t have a definite IPO plan or timeline,” the company said in a statement.

Didi president Jean Liu (柳青) last year said the company’s core business had already begun making small profits.

Daily rides and revenue have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are at a record high, the people said.

The company is looking for capital to expand into online commerce and bankroll a major foray into Europe, where it must compete with Uber Technologies Inc. Didi, which remains the dominant player in China despite competition from the likes of Dida Inc (嘀嗒出行), is also looking to leverage that lead to expand into adjacent arenas from autonomous driving to electric vehicles.

Dida filed for a Hong Kong listing last year.

Founded by former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) staffer Cheng Wei (程維) in 2012, Didi clashed with Uber in China for years until its US competitor retreated in 2016, selling its operation in the country to its local rival. Didi secured a near monopoly, but then suffered a series of blows to its business and reputation.

In 2018, a pair of murders committed by contracted drivers spurred a regulatory investigation into its ability to police a vast network used by hundreds of millions. Its shares traded at a 40 percent discount to its last valuation — even before the pandemic erupted and knee-capped its business.

Didi’s stock is trading in the secondary market at about US$43 to US$49 per share, just below the US$51 that Softbank bought in at before the government probe, one of the people said.

Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), Didi operates in 14 countries outside its home base, mostly in Latin America.

In August last year, it began offering car-hailing services in Russia, marking its first direct foray into Europe, and it is already an investor in Estonia-based Bolt Technology OU, the continent’s main rival to Uber.

Didi would also be competing against apps like Gett Inc, Ola and BlaBlaCar.