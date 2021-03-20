The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation.
The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields and scrapped a buying target for stock funds at the end of a three-month policy review.
While many of the tweaks give the bank greater scope to buy fewer assets and could be viewed as it stepping back from stimulus, the central bank tried to characterize the changes as shoring up the effectiveness and sustainability of its measures over the longer run.
Photo: Bloomberg
The bank tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed by offering lending incentives that would increase in size if it lowered interest rates.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s job of building more support for his stimulus while avoiding the impression that he is backpedaling has not been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus.
The European Central Bank (ECB) last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.
“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former central bank official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”
While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the band around the central bank’s 10-year bond yield target was about 0.25 percent either side of zero, it said in a statement.
The range had previously been assumed to be about 0.2 percent based on Kuroda’s comments.
The move is likely aimed at generating more movement in Japan’s low volatility bond market as the bank tries to address some of the adverse effects of its stimulus and stem criticism of its policies.
In a lengthy analysis of the impact of interest-rate fluctuations on business investment, the bank concluded that capital spending is largely unaffected by moves that do not go beyond 0.5 percentage points. That led Tom Learmouth at Capital Economics to conclude that the bank would widen its ban further going ahead.
The bank also ditched its ￥6 trillion (US$55.24 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of ￥12 trillion, so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse.
The bank’s lending incentives and a plan to revise its three-tier reserve system if it lowered its target rates were aimed at changing the perception that it cannot lower its negative rate due to the effects it would have on struggling regional banks.
The bank’s scope for ultimately eking out yesterday’s changes owes much to a weakening of the yen, as jumps in US Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching ￥109 against the US dollar, compared with a much stronger ￥102.7 at the start of the year.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since