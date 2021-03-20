BOJ carves out more policy flexibility

‘TIGHT ROPE’: Many of the bank’s tweaks give it greater scope to buy fewer assets, while it tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed with lending incentives

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation.

The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields and scrapped a buying target for stock funds at the end of a three-month policy review.

While many of the tweaks give the bank greater scope to buy fewer assets and could be viewed as it stepping back from stimulus, the central bank tried to characterize the changes as shoring up the effectiveness and sustainability of its measures over the longer run.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the central bank’s headquarters in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

The bank tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed by offering lending incentives that would increase in size if it lowered interest rates.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s job of building more support for his stimulus while avoiding the impression that he is backpedaling has not been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus.

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.

“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former central bank official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”

While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the band around the central bank’s 10-year bond yield target was about 0.25 percent either side of zero, it said in a statement.

The range had previously been assumed to be about 0.2 percent based on Kuroda’s comments.

The move is likely aimed at generating more movement in Japan’s low volatility bond market as the bank tries to address some of the adverse effects of its stimulus and stem criticism of its policies.

In a lengthy analysis of the impact of interest-rate fluctuations on business investment, the bank concluded that capital spending is largely unaffected by moves that do not go beyond 0.5 percentage points. That led Tom Learmouth at Capital Economics to conclude that the bank would widen its ban further going ahead.

The bank also ditched its ￥6 trillion (US$55.24 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of ￥12 trillion, so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse.

The bank’s lending incentives and a plan to revise its three-tier reserve system if it lowered its target rates were aimed at changing the perception that it cannot lower its negative rate due to the effects it would have on struggling regional banks.

The bank’s scope for ultimately eking out yesterday’s changes owes much to a weakening of the yen, as jumps in US Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching ￥109 against the US dollar, compared with a much stronger ￥102.7 at the start of the year.