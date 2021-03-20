The board of directors of Hiyes International Co (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$7 per share from net profit of NT$1.39 billion (US$48.84 million) last year.
The payout plan came after its board recognized last year’s record earnings that represented a 145.58 percent increase from NT$565.06 million in 2019, thanks to a strong recovery in the local property market.
The results meant earnings of NT$15.1 per share, up from NT$6.59 a year earlier, company data showed. Combined revenue for last year was NT$3.75 billion.
Hiyes also seeks to distribute stock dividends of NT$1 per share and enlarge its capital by NT$1.2 billion through the issuance of special shares.
The combined payout plan would account for 52.98 percent of its total earnings, and suggests a yield rate of 5.96 percent in cash based on the company’s closing price of NT$117.5 yesterday.
Hiyes shares were resilient with a 0.42 percent decline, compared with the main board’s 1.34 percent rout, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Hiyes said it remains upbeat about its business prospects, with more than NT$100 billion worth of contracts on hand.
Building stocks were hit hard after the central bank further tightened credit controls for corporate and multiple-home buyers to curb house hoarding amid ample liquidity and low interest rates.
Hiyes said it is shifting focus to areas where housing prices are relatively affordable.
Cumulative revenue for the first two months of this year lent support to the strategy adjustment, with a 133.93 percent spike from a year earlier to NT$808 million, it said.
