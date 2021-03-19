World Business Quick Take

INDONESIA

Central bank keeps rate

The central bank yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and pledged greater efforts to stabilize a currency that is weakening amid global market volatility and rising US yields. Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent. Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board have cut the rate by 150 basis points since the beginning of last year to bolster the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRAZIL

Rate raised by 0.75 points

The central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a larger-than-expected 0.75 points to 2.75 percent, as rising inflation forced it to reverse its stimulus stance. Brushing off criticism that the hike came too soon for an economy still being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank’s monetary policy committee indicated that another hike of the same magnitude could be coming at its next meeting in May. The country’s economy is forecast to rebound partially with growth of 3.23 percent this year.

TELECOMS

CK Hutchinson sees 27% fall

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (長和集團) yesterday posted a 27 percent decline in full-year profit for last year — its first since 2015 — as the COVID-19 pandemic battered the flagship firm of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s (李嘉誠) conglomerate. Net income fell to HK$29.1 billion (US$3.75 billion) from HK$39.8 billion in 2019, while total revenue fell 8 percent to HK$403.85 billion, an exchange filing showed. CK Group has businesses spanning ports, retail, telecommunications and real estate.

UTILITIES

National Grid to buy WPD

National Grid PLC yesterday said that it has agreed to buy the UK’s largest electricity distribution business, Western Power Distribution (WPD), from US company PPL Corp for ￡7.8 billion (US$11 billion). PPL said in a separate statement that the WPD deal is valued at ￡14.4 billion, including ￡6.6 billion in debt. National Grid added that it would sell its Rhode Island utility business, Narragansett Electric Co, to PPL for US$3.8 billion. The British company said that the deals would increase the proportion of its assets in electricity to 70 percent from 60 percent.

UNITED STATES

Agency to probe Tesla crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday said that it would send a team to investigate a crash involving a Tesla vehicle suspected of being in autopilot mode when it struck a parked Michigan State Police patrol car. The agency said that it is sending the Special Crash Investigation team in line with its oversight and authority “over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies.” Tesla Inc did not immediately comment.

INTERNET

New iPads to be unveiled

Apple Inc plans to announce new iPads as early as next month, adding to a product line that has performed particularly well as people work and study from home, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company is planning a refresh to its iPad Pro line, adding a better processor and improved cameras, the people said. The new models would look similar to the current iPad Pros. The devices are to have an updated processor on a par with the faster M1 chip in the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.