INDONESIA
Central bank keeps rate
The central bank yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and pledged greater efforts to stabilize a currency that is weakening amid global market volatility and rising US yields. Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent. Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board have cut the rate by 150 basis points since the beginning of last year to bolster the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BRAZIL
Rate raised by 0.75 points
The central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a larger-than-expected 0.75 points to 2.75 percent, as rising inflation forced it to reverse its stimulus stance. Brushing off criticism that the hike came too soon for an economy still being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank’s monetary policy committee indicated that another hike of the same magnitude could be coming at its next meeting in May. The country’s economy is forecast to rebound partially with growth of 3.23 percent this year.
TELECOMS
CK Hutchinson sees 27% fall
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (長和集團) yesterday posted a 27 percent decline in full-year profit for last year — its first since 2015 — as the COVID-19 pandemic battered the flagship firm of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s (李嘉誠) conglomerate. Net income fell to HK$29.1 billion (US$3.75 billion) from HK$39.8 billion in 2019, while total revenue fell 8 percent to HK$403.85 billion, an exchange filing showed. CK Group has businesses spanning ports, retail, telecommunications and real estate.
UTILITIES
National Grid to buy WPD
National Grid PLC yesterday said that it has agreed to buy the UK’s largest electricity distribution business, Western Power Distribution (WPD), from US company PPL Corp for ￡7.8 billion (US$11 billion). PPL said in a separate statement that the WPD deal is valued at ￡14.4 billion, including ￡6.6 billion in debt. National Grid added that it would sell its Rhode Island utility business, Narragansett Electric Co, to PPL for US$3.8 billion. The British company said that the deals would increase the proportion of its assets in electricity to 70 percent from 60 percent.
UNITED STATES
Agency to probe Tesla crash
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday said that it would send a team to investigate a crash involving a Tesla vehicle suspected of being in autopilot mode when it struck a parked Michigan State Police patrol car. The agency said that it is sending the Special Crash Investigation team in line with its oversight and authority “over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies.” Tesla Inc did not immediately comment.
INTERNET
New iPads to be unveiled
Apple Inc plans to announce new iPads as early as next month, adding to a product line that has performed particularly well as people work and study from home, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company is planning a refresh to its iPad Pro line, adding a better processor and improved cameras, the people said. The new models would look similar to the current iPad Pros. The devices are to have an updated processor on a par with the faster M1 chip in the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei's Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA's first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a "serious imbalance" in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world's largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders' meeting in Seoul.
Renesas Electronics Corp's top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
'CEMENTING ITS LEAD': The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation's companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said.