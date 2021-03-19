Chinese authorities yesterday said they had summoned 11 tech companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), for talks on “deep fakes” and Internet security, as regulators try to reel in the country’s digital sector.
The Cyberspace Administration of China said that talks concerned “voice software that has yet to undergo safety assessment procedures,” as well as the application of “deep fake” technology.
Companies should report to the government plans to add new functions that “have the ability to mobilize society,” the agency added.
China has in recent months taken a tough line on the country’s fast-growing tech firms, with 12 companies hit with fines last week for allegedly flouting monopoly rules.
Authorities last year halted a record US$34 billion initial public offering by Alibaba fintech subsidiary Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團).
They called in its billionaire founder, Jack Ma (馬雲), and then opened a probe into methods used by Alibaba that were deemed to be anti-competitive.
The latest summoning of big tech also involves companies such as smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (小米), TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology (快手) and music streaming service NetEase Cloud Music (網易雲音樂), the agency said.
The aim is to ensure that they comply with regulations, carry out safety assessments and take “effective rectification measures” if potential hazards are found, it said.
In 2019, China issued rules banning streaming providers from using artificial intelligence and virtual reality to produce “fake news.”
“Fake news” has been generalized to mean anything from a mistake to a parody or a deliberate misinterpretation of facts.
Regulations stress the dangers of “deep fakes,” meaning technology that manipulates videos to appear genuine, but depicts events or speech that never happened.
The agency notice comes shortly after China blocked the US invite-only audio app Clubhouse.
The app briefly flickered in the country before vanishing, but has since sparked a number of copycats.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Monday warned about risks surrounding “platform” companies — a term that could refer to mobile and Internet firms — and called for greater oversight of the sector.
