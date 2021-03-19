Upbeat US Fed says stimulus to stay

A FLOOD OF CASH: While a relief package is expected to shore up businesses and unleash spending, the central bank said rates would stay low until ‘we see the data’

AFP, WASHINGTON





US central bankers are much more optimistic about the outlook for the US economy, as trillions of dollars in stimulus are flowing, but US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that a full recovery remains far off.

While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been faster than expected due to rapid action by the US Congress, “the economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he told a news conference following a two-day policy meeting.

He said that people should not become complacent about the good news seen to date in the world’s largest economy, promising that the Fed “will continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes.”

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, prepares to speak at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington on Dec. 2 last year. Photo: Reuters

That might assuage the concerns of financial markets that have been on a roller coaster over the past few weeks, torn between celebration of the faster recovery and concern about an inflationary spiral that could lead to higher borrowing costs.

With funds starting to flow into the economy, the members of the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) upgraded their forecasts, pushing the median GDP growth estimate for this year more than two points higher to 6.5 percent.

Faster growth is to be accompanied by a rise in inflation to 2.4 percent, but the projections showed that most officials do not expect to raise their benchmark interest rate through at least 2023. While a couple more of the central bankers see an increase in 2023 or even next year, that was not enough to move the median.

The upgraded forecasts, the first released since December last year, reflect the expected boost from the US$1.9 trillion relief package that US President Joe Biden signed last week, and the aftereffects of a US$900 billion aid measure that Congress approved in the final days of last year.

That flood of cash is expected to shore up businesses, boost hiring and unleash spending.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday said that it had sent out 90 million of the latest stimulus payments of up to US$1,400 going to nearly every adult and child in the country.

FOMC members see unemployment improving somewhat, falling to 4.5 percent by the end of the year from 6.2 percent currently, but they do not expect joblessness to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

Powell said the economy appears to have avoided the worst of the scars from the crisis, but the FOMC said in its policy statement that the pandemic still “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook.”

Financial markets have been concerned that the economy’s stimulus-fueled rebound would spark an inflationary spiral that would oblige the central bank to pull back on easy-money policies that it rolled out as the pandemic began last year.

However, Fed officials have downplayed that concern and their forecasts show economic growth is expected to taper off to 3.3 percent next year, with an accompanying dip in inflation to 2.0 percent.

Powell also reiterated that the central bank has no intention of raising the policy interest rate until three conditions are met: full employment, inflation of 2.0 percent and “that’s on track to run moderately above 2 percent for some time.”

Unlike in previous recoveries, where the Fed raised rates before inflation actually increased, to get ahead of the curve, Powell said that “liftoff” would need to wait until “we see the data.”

Inflation in recent years has rarely pushed above the 2.0 percent target.

However, the FOMC statement said that the central bank is prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the committee’s goals.

Investors have focused on the recent rise in yields on the 10-year US Treasury note as a red flag for rising inflation, but although Powell said that the Fed is watching this, he did not seem overly concerned.

“I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by a persistent tightening of financial conditions,” he said.