China’s largest e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) is planning to offer its fast-growing bargains service on rival Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat (微信) messaging platform in a major concession to regulators seeking to crack down on monopolies in the Internet sphere, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Alibaba and Tencent have long excluded each other’s services from their platforms, creating so-called walled gardens within their ecosystems.
Alibaba is now planning to set up a Taobao Deals (淘寶特價版) lite app on Tencent’s WeChat, and has already invited some merchants to participate, the people said.
Photo: Reuters
Selling through the WeChat super-app means the merchants would be able to accept payments made through WeChat Pay (微信支付), a service that had been barred on Alibaba’s marketplaces, the people said.
Tencent would have to approve the listing of any in-app platforms and it is not clear if the company plans to do so with Taobao Deals lite app.
More than 1 billion people use WeChat, which has evolved beyond chatting to offer ride-hailing, online shopping and payments on its platform.
The move is one of the clearest indications that Beijing’s crackdown on monopolies is taking effect. China’s antitrust watchdog has made regulating Internet firms one of its top priorities, cracking down on monopolistic behavior from alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals to forced exclusive arrangements and predatory pricing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Monday called for greater oversight of the “platform” economy, signaling that Beijing is preparing to amplify its campaign against its tech giants.
Alibaba and Tencent have created separate fiefdoms within China’s tech industry through their patronages, buying up promising start-ups and investing in others to expand their reach. Only a few companies — TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) is a notable exception — have thrived without forming an alliance with either giant.
Tencent has previously been accused of barring services by rival tech companies on its platforms. ByteDance last month sued Tencent, alleging its rival had contravened antitrust laws by blocking access to content from Douyin (抖音), TikTok’s Chinese twin, on WeChat and QQ.
Meanwhile, Alibaba’s UC Browser vanished from China’s largest app stores after China Central Television blasted the popular mobile browser along with other services for failing consumers.
App stores run by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Xiaomi Corp (小米) were among the local app stores that have since pulled the app, although Apple Inc continues to offer UCWeb for iOS users.
The Alibaba unit pledged to set up a dedicated team to look into the allegations.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
‘THEY NEED THEM’: US demand for semiconductors has caused Taiwan’s large trade surplus with the US, rather than currency intervention, the central bank governor said A huge increase in foreign-exchange interventions could lead to the US labeling Taiwan a currency manipulator, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, but he added that the designation is unlikely to have any immediate negative impact on the nation’s export-dependent economy. “It is possible that Taiwan might be listed as a manipulator,” Yang told lawmakers in Taipei as he delivered a report. However, Yang said that the US’ criteria for labeling another economy a currency manipulator are no longer suitable, as the global economy has changed over the past year. Taiwan’s high-trade surplus with the US, one of the US Department
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention