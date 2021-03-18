Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TAIEX

Tech hit by lower sentiment

The TAIEX yesterday moved lower as tech heavyweights, especially in the semiconductor sector, came under downward pressure, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電). Concerns over the market’s future have increased as market sentiment has been hurt as foreign institutional investors hold a large number of short-term futures contracts, indicating more selling on the spot market, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 97.34 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,215.82. Turnover totaled NT$311.224 billion (US$11 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$12.93 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

PETROCHEMICALS

Flagship’s payout hits low

Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑), the flagship unit of the Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that its board has proposed the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.4 per common share. The dividend, if approved by shareholders on June 23, would be the lowest in six years. Based on earnings per share of NT$3.15 last year, the payout ratio would be 76.19 percent. With the company’s shares closing at NT$101 yesterday, the proposed dividend represents a yield of 2.38 percent. The company is the third major unit of the group to report a lower dividend on last year’s weak performance. Affiliate Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said that its board has proposed a cash dividend of NT$0.59 per share, the lowest in eight years, while Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖) has proposed a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share, the lowest in six years, company data showed.

TECHNOLOGY

Cisco launches incubator

Cisco Systems Inc on Tuesday opened a cybersecurity talent incubation center at the Startup Terrace in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口). The US company’s center is the first of its kind in the region. Partnering with Ausenior Information Co (日辰資訊), Cisco launched the center under its DevNet platform, which aims to help IT hardware engineers expand into software development, Cisco said. George Chen (陳志惟), senior vice president of Cisco’s Greater China operations and head of Cisco Taiwan, said that the center would help Taiwanese firms to integrate their hardware and software strengths. The center is to introduce an international certification system in three years, a move that would give Taiwanese cybersecurity specialists more visibility on the global market, Chen said.

FINANCE

Fund case fines verified

The Financial Supervisory Commission is to fine three asset management firms charged with manipulating stock prices in a labor fund bribery case in contravention of the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Act (證券投資信託及顧問法), commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said on Monday. Fines would be meted out to Uni-President Assets Management Corp (統一投信), Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co (復華投信) and Capital Investment Trust Corp (群益投信) next month at the earliest, Huang said. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office last month charged nine employees at the firms for manipulating share prices. Under the act, the commission could impose a punishment ranging from giving a warning to suspending a firm’s business for six months, or even revoking its operating license.