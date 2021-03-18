TAIEX
Tech hit by lower sentiment
The TAIEX yesterday moved lower as tech heavyweights, especially in the semiconductor sector, came under downward pressure, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電). Concerns over the market’s future have increased as market sentiment has been hurt as foreign institutional investors hold a large number of short-term futures contracts, indicating more selling on the spot market, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 97.34 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,215.82. Turnover totaled NT$311.224 billion (US$11 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$12.93 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
PETROCHEMICALS
Flagship’s payout hits low
Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑), the flagship unit of the Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that its board has proposed the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.4 per common share. The dividend, if approved by shareholders on June 23, would be the lowest in six years. Based on earnings per share of NT$3.15 last year, the payout ratio would be 76.19 percent. With the company’s shares closing at NT$101 yesterday, the proposed dividend represents a yield of 2.38 percent. The company is the third major unit of the group to report a lower dividend on last year’s weak performance. Affiliate Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said that its board has proposed a cash dividend of NT$0.59 per share, the lowest in eight years, while Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖) has proposed a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share, the lowest in six years, company data showed.
TECHNOLOGY
Cisco launches incubator
Cisco Systems Inc on Tuesday opened a cybersecurity talent incubation center at the Startup Terrace in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口). The US company’s center is the first of its kind in the region. Partnering with Ausenior Information Co (日辰資訊), Cisco launched the center under its DevNet platform, which aims to help IT hardware engineers expand into software development, Cisco said. George Chen (陳志惟), senior vice president of Cisco’s Greater China operations and head of Cisco Taiwan, said that the center would help Taiwanese firms to integrate their hardware and software strengths. The center is to introduce an international certification system in three years, a move that would give Taiwanese cybersecurity specialists more visibility on the global market, Chen said.
FINANCE
Fund case fines verified
The Financial Supervisory Commission is to fine three asset management firms charged with manipulating stock prices in a labor fund bribery case in contravention of the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Act (證券投資信託及顧問法), commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said on Monday. Fines would be meted out to Uni-President Assets Management Corp (統一投信), Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co (復華投信) and Capital Investment Trust Corp (群益投信) next month at the earliest, Huang said. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office last month charged nine employees at the firms for manipulating share prices. Under the act, the commission could impose a punishment ranging from giving a warning to suspending a firm’s business for six months, or even revoking its operating license.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
‘THEY NEED THEM’: US demand for semiconductors has caused Taiwan’s large trade surplus with the US, rather than currency intervention, the central bank governor said A huge increase in foreign-exchange interventions could lead to the US labeling Taiwan a currency manipulator, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, but he added that the designation is unlikely to have any immediate negative impact on the nation’s export-dependent economy. “It is possible that Taiwan might be listed as a manipulator,” Yang told lawmakers in Taipei as he delivered a report. However, Yang said that the US’ criteria for labeling another economy a currency manipulator are no longer suitable, as the global economy has changed over the past year. Taiwan’s high-trade surplus with the US, one of the US Department
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention