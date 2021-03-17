BANKING
Credit Suisse laments loan
Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday said it recorded its best start to a year in a decade before the implosion this month of Greensill Capital pushed it into the deepest crisis. Revenue at the securities unit rose more than 50 percent in the first two months of the year and pretax income for the group was the best in a decade, the Swiss lender said. However, the bank warned that it might have to take a charge on a loan it extended to Greensill Capital before the firm filed for insolvency. Credit Suisse said it recovered US$50 million of a US$140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last year.
TELECOMS
Rogers to buy rival
Canadian telecom Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said that it had reached an amicable agreement to buy rival Shaw Telecommunications Inc in a deal valued at C$26 billion (US$21 billion), creating a new heavyweight rival for Bell Canada and Telus Communcations Inc. Rogers is to pay C$40.50 in cash per share for its competitor, for a total of C$20 billion. That is 70 percent higher than the recent share price, Rogers said in a joint statement with its rival. Rogers said it would also take on its rival’s debt of C$6 billion, bringing the total deal to about C$26 billion.
MALAYSIA
Glove maker charged
The government has charged glove maker Top Glove Corp Bhd with 10 counts of failing to provide worker accommodation that meets the minimum standards of the Department of Labor, state news agency Bernama said yesterday. Top Glove, the world’s largest medical glove maker, has pleaded not guilty to the charges levied by the sessions court in the northwestern city of Ipoh, the agency said. Ten of the firm’s accommodation sites for foreign workers in the state of Perak were not certified by the department, it said. Court hearings are to resume on April 28.
TECHNOLOGY
Nokia plans job cuts
Nokia Oyj yesterday said that it plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs in the next few years as it looks for new ways to save money and stay competitive with rival Ericsson AB. The measures are intended to cut 600 million euros (US$716 million) off Nokia’s cost base by the end of 2023, the Finnish company said in a statement. The decision does not entail a change of outlook for next year, it said. The job cuts could see Nokia parting ways with as much as 10 percent of its workforce, and the company said its restructuring plan could cost as much as 700 million euros over the next two years.
EUROZONE
Ministers warn over debt
Finance ministers on Monday said that they would not tighten spending given the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned that soaring debt levels would eventually have to be fixed. Meeting by videoconference, the 19 ministers from countries that use the euro agreed that pulling back on the spending too soon could stifle a recovery. “For the time being, and as long as the acute health emergency prevails, broad fiscal measures remain necessary to protect citizens and companies,” the ministers said in a statement. “We’re united, and we’re determined in our efforts to protect jobs to protect businesses, and to protect our citizens in these very acute days of a continued health crisis,” said Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe, who is also Irish minister for finance.
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) yesterday said that it has tapped a former senior US diplomat to be its new president to strengthen relations between member companies, and the governments of Taiwan and the US. Andrew Wylegala has longstanding experience in international trade, and investment promotion and policy, notably as a US senior foreign service officer, AmCham Taiwan said in a statement, adding that he reached the rank of minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US embassy in Tokyo. “We are excited that Wylegala will be joining AmCham Taiwan and look forward to working with him on
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting