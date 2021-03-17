World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Credit Suisse laments loan

Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday said it recorded its best start to a year in a decade before the implosion this month of Greensill Capital pushed it into the deepest crisis. Revenue at the securities unit rose more than 50 percent in the first two months of the year and pretax income for the group was the best in a decade, the Swiss lender said. However, the bank warned that it might have to take a charge on a loan it extended to Greensill Capital before the firm filed for insolvency. Credit Suisse said it recovered US$50 million of a US$140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last year.

TELECOMS

Rogers to buy rival

Canadian telecom Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said that it had reached an amicable agreement to buy rival Shaw Telecommunications Inc in a deal valued at C$26 billion (US$21 billion), creating a new heavyweight rival for Bell Canada and Telus Communcations Inc. Rogers is to pay C$40.50 in cash per share for its competitor, for a total of C$20 billion. That is 70 percent higher than the recent share price, Rogers said in a joint statement with its rival. Rogers said it would also take on its rival’s debt of C$6 billion, bringing the total deal to about C$26 billion.

MALAYSIA

Glove maker charged

The government has charged glove maker Top Glove Corp Bhd with 10 counts of failing to provide worker accommodation that meets the minimum standards of the Department of Labor, state news agency Bernama said yesterday. Top Glove, the world’s largest medical glove maker, has pleaded not guilty to the charges levied by the sessions court in the northwestern city of Ipoh, the agency said. Ten of the firm’s accommodation sites for foreign workers in the state of Perak were not certified by the department, it said. Court hearings are to resume on April 28.

TECHNOLOGY

Nokia plans job cuts

Nokia Oyj yesterday said that it plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs in the next few years as it looks for new ways to save money and stay competitive with rival Ericsson AB. The measures are intended to cut 600 million euros (US$716 million) off Nokia’s cost base by the end of 2023, the Finnish company said in a statement. The decision does not entail a change of outlook for next year, it said. The job cuts could see Nokia parting ways with as much as 10 percent of its workforce, and the company said its restructuring plan could cost as much as 700 million euros over the next two years.

EUROZONE

Ministers warn over debt

Finance ministers on Monday said that they would not tighten spending given the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned that soaring debt levels would eventually have to be fixed. Meeting by videoconference, the 19 ministers from countries that use the euro agreed that pulling back on the spending too soon could stifle a recovery. “For the time being, and as long as the acute health emergency prevails, broad fiscal measures remain necessary to protect citizens and companies,” the ministers said in a statement. “We’re united, and we’re determined in our efforts to protect jobs to protect businesses, and to protect our citizens in these very acute days of a continued health crisis,” said Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe, who is also Irish minister for finance.