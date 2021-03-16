Deliveroo says London share sale would raise ￡1bn

AFP, LONDON





Takeaway meals app Deliveroo yesterday said that its upcoming London stock market listing would raise ￡1 billion (US$1.4 billion).

The company has already picked London for its initial public offering (IPO), but has not yet indicated the amount of shares nor the total valuation of the listing.

“The offer will comprise of new shares to be issued by the company — raising gross proceeds of approximately ￡1 billion — and existing shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders,” the company said in a statement about the listing, which is planned for next month.

A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London on Monday last week. Photo: Reuters

Deliveroo, in line with other home-delivery companies, has seen demand soar in the past year owing to lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company in January confirmed that it would target a London IPO after a fundraising round valued it at more than US$7 billion.

Yesterday’s statement comes one week after the group said it had slashed losses last year on booming demand from locked-down customers.

Alongside the results, Deliveroo — founded in London eight years ago — confirmed its “intention to list” in an IPO that would target institutional investors outside the US.

The sale would also offer UK-based customers, including delivery riders and restaurant partners, an opportunity to participate.

The UK-based company posted an underlying loss of ￡223.7 million last year, hit by heavy investment, but that marked an improvement from a loss of ￡317 million in 2019.