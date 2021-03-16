AUTOMOTIVE
Pan German profit soars
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported net profit of NT$1.07 billion (US$37.89 million) for last year, up 46.4 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$14.5, the highest in four years. The company’s board of directors has proposed a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$11 per share, Pan German said in a statement. The company’s consolidated revenue last year expanded 17.2 percent year-on-year to NT$39.56 billion, with gross margin improving to 11.2 percent, it said. Pan German said it expects sales momentum to remain strong this year.
APPLIANCES
Airmate aims to turn profit
Home appliance maker Airmate International Co (艾美特) aims to turn a profit during the off-season this year by adjusting its product mix and selling more goods to the US, Eastern Europe and Saudi Arabia through e-commerce platforms, it said yesterday. The company’s revenue fell 9.22 percent year-on-year to NT$9.21 billion last year, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net profit fell 37.98 percent to NT$156.24 million and earnings per share decreased to NT$1.12, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company’s board has proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.6 per share and a stock dividend of NT$0.4 per share. The company today begins a share buyback program, which would run until May 15, with an aim to repurchase 1 million of its shares at NT$20 to NT$30 per share.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Senhwa drug to enter trials
Senhwa Biosciences Inc’s (生華生物科技) drug for treating severe COVID-19 infection has received positive reviews from an independent monitoring group in the US, it said on Sunday, adding that it can start clinical trials. The oral drug Silmitasertib (CX-4945) is in its phase-2 trial at Banner - University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the company said in a statement. It can proceed to the recruitment of patients for the treatment of severe COVID-19, it added. Senhwa Biosciences said it plans to complete clinical trials of the drug by the second quarter of this year.
LOGISTICS
Dimerco posts revenue surge
Dimerco Express Group (中菲行), which offers global freight-forwarding and logistics services, reported that revenue in the first two months of this year totaled NT$4.57 billion, up 83.4 percent from a year earlier. The company attributed the increase to rising freight rates for air cargo and sea shipping amid strong market demand. Air cargo forwarding and logistics services accounted for 51.5 percent of Dimerco’s overall revenue, while sea shipping services made up 44 percent, the company said last week. The remaining 4.5 percent came from its contract logistics service, it said.
INVESTMENT
Fund inflows end
The nation reported a net fund outflow of US$27 million by foreign investors last month, ending four consecutive months of inflows, data released on March 5 by the Financial Supervisor Commission showed. The reversal came as foreign investors sold a net NT$80 billion of shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and a net NT$9.1 billion of shares on the Taipei Exchange, the commission’s data showed. In the first two months of this year, Taiwan registered a net fund inflow of US$4.88 billion by foreign investors, the data showed.
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first
The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) yesterday said that it has tapped a former senior US diplomat to be its new president to strengthen relations between member companies, and the governments of Taiwan and the US. Andrew Wylegala has longstanding experience in international trade, and investment promotion and policy, notably as a US senior foreign service officer, AmCham Taiwan said in a statement, adding that he reached the rank of minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US embassy in Tokyo. “We are excited that Wylegala will be joining AmCham Taiwan and look forward to working with him on