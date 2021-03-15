TSMC denies any 3-nm production plan for Hsinchu

MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first