The US dollar on Friday rose following a fresh spike in US Treasury yields as the prospect of economies emerging from year-long COVID-19 lockdowns reignited inflation fears.
Market participants have grown wary in the past few weeks that massive fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand could lead to a jump in inflation as expanding vaccination campaigns bring an end to lockdowns.
Data released on Friday showed that US producer prices (PPI) had their largest annual gain in nearly two-and-a-half years, although considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass the higher costs on to consumers.
The US economy is set to get a massive shot in the arm after US President Joe Biden signed a US$1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday and urged US states to make all adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
A sell-off in Treasuries overnight continued into the US session, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting a fresh one-year high of 1.6420 percent, helped by optimism around US economic prospects.
The US dollar was up 0.25 percent to 91.668 against a basket of six major currencies.
The greenback hit an intraday high of 92.506 when yields surged on Tuesday, which was its best since November last year, but recorded three straight days of losses as yields stabilized.
“Bond yields have been in a very strong uptrend, and with the PPI numbers somewhat higher than consensus, that’s contributing to the rise,” BK Asset Management managing director Kathy Lien said.
“That’s widely positive for the dollar, as the greenback has been taking its cues from yields and these new highs are really encouraging more demand for the greenback, especially at a time when you have the ECB [European Central Bank] accelerating bond purchases and being a little bit more dovish,” she said.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at US$1.19505.
Riskier currencies gave back some recent gains on Friday.
The New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.054 to close at NT$28.187, up 0.31 percent for the week.
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell by 0.35 percent to A$0.77595 versus the US dollar.
The New Zealand dollar was down 0.68 percent against the greenback at NZ$0.7178.
The Norwegian krone lost out to the euro and US dollar.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first