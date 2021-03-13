TECHNOLOGY
Rakuten plans share sale
Rakuten Inc plans to raise ￥242 billion (US$2.2 billion) by selling shares to investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), Walmart Inc and Japan Post Holdings Co, bankrolling expansions into artificial intelligence, finance and mobile. Japan Post is to buy a stake of 8.32 percent via new and existing shares in Rakuten, while China’s social media leader and the US retail giant are to take smaller slices, a filing showed yesterday. Rakuten is to invest the proceeds into logistics, AI and its mobile network. The loss at the company’s wireless unit nearly tripled to ￥227 billion last fiscal year as it spent money to build out its network while offering free service to lure users. The deal brings together Rakuten’s more than 100 million members and Japan Post’s last-mile access to every household and a network of 24,000 post offices, the two companies said in a presentation.
UNITED KINGDOM
Economy beats estimates
The economy shrank less than expected during a COVID-19 lockdown in January, driven by a surprise gain in construction and stronger activity in the health sector. GDP fell 2.9 percent, much smaller than the 4.9 percent contraction that economists had forecast, the Office for National Statistics said. Gains from those segments also helped soften a 40.7 percent drop in exports to the EU in the first full month after the Britain’s exit from the bloc. The data indicate that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid vaccination campaign is helping bolster the economy in addition to feeding optimism that restrictions would be lifted by the middle of this year.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
LG Chem eyes US market
South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd plans to invest US$4.5 billion in the US by 2025 and hire 10,000 workers to expand battery capacity. LG Energy Solution developed the plan over the past year to meet growing demand for electric vehicles (EV) in the US, the company said by e-mail on Thursday. It is also eyeing US President Joe Biden’s climate agenda, which aims to increase consumer incentives for EVs and electrify the US government’s fleet. The investment would allow LG to add 70 gigawatt hours of production capacity in the US through 2025, it said. The company would pick two locations for plants that are to manufacture pouch cells and cylindrical batteries for EVs, as well as energy storage systems, boosting LG total capacity in the US to 75 gigawatt hours after the expansion, it said.
RIDE-HAILING
Grab tipped to go public
Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab Holdings, is in talks to go public through a merger with a US special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that could value it at nearly US$40 billion, people familiar with the matter said yesterday. A deal, if confirmed, would make it the largest ever blank-check transaction. Two sources said that Grab was in talks with Silicon Valley-based technology focused investment firm Altimeter Capital Management, but had also held discussions with other SPACs. Altimeter has backed two SPACs — Altimeter Growth Corp and Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The sources said that Singapore-based Grab, which has expanded rapidly from its beginnings as a ride-hailing firm in 2012 to become Southeast Asia’s most valuable start-up, worth more than US$16 billion, had not finalized any deal.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first