World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Rakuten plans share sale

Rakuten Inc plans to raise ￥242 billion (US$2.2 billion) by selling shares to investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), Walmart Inc and Japan Post Holdings Co, bankrolling expansions into artificial intelligence, finance and mobile. Japan Post is to buy a stake of 8.32 percent via new and existing shares in Rakuten, while China’s social media leader and the US retail giant are to take smaller slices, a filing showed yesterday. Rakuten is to invest the proceeds into logistics, AI and its mobile network. The loss at the company’s wireless unit nearly tripled to ￥227 billion last fiscal year as it spent money to build out its network while offering free service to lure users. The deal brings together Rakuten’s more than 100 million members and Japan Post’s last-mile access to every household and a network of 24,000 post offices, the two companies said in a presentation.

UNITED KINGDOM

Economy beats estimates

The economy shrank less than expected during a COVID-19 lockdown in January, driven by a surprise gain in construction and stronger activity in the health sector. GDP fell 2.9 percent, much smaller than the 4.9 percent contraction that economists had forecast, the Office for National Statistics said. Gains from those segments also helped soften a 40.7 percent drop in exports to the EU in the first full month after the Britain’s exit from the bloc. The data indicate that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid vaccination campaign is helping bolster the economy in addition to feeding optimism that restrictions would be lifted by the middle of this year.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

LG Chem eyes US market

South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd plans to invest US$4.5 billion in the US by 2025 and hire 10,000 workers to expand battery capacity. LG Energy Solution developed the plan over the past year to meet growing demand for electric vehicles (EV) in the US, the company said by e-mail on Thursday. It is also eyeing US President Joe Biden’s climate agenda, which aims to increase consumer incentives for EVs and electrify the US government’s fleet. The investment would allow LG to add 70 gigawatt hours of production capacity in the US through 2025, it said. The company would pick two locations for plants that are to manufacture pouch cells and cylindrical batteries for EVs, as well as energy storage systems, boosting LG total capacity in the US to 75 gigawatt hours after the expansion, it said.

RIDE-HAILING

Grab tipped to go public

Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab Holdings, is in talks to go public through a merger with a US special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that could value it at nearly US$40 billion, people familiar with the matter said yesterday. A deal, if confirmed, would make it the largest ever blank-check transaction. Two sources said that Grab was in talks with Silicon Valley-based technology focused investment firm Altimeter Capital Management, but had also held discussions with other SPACs. Altimeter has backed two SPACs — Altimeter Growth Corp and Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The sources said that Singapore-based Grab, which has expanded rapidly from its beginnings as a ride-hailing firm in 2012 to become Southeast Asia’s most valuable start-up, worth more than US$16 billion, had not finalized any deal.