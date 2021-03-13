US household net worth soared in the closing months of last year to a fresh record, driven by rising stock prices and residential real-estate values after the US government took steps to ease the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Household net worth increased by US$6.9 trillion, or 5.6 percent, to US$130.2 trillion in the fourth quarter, a US Federal Reserve report released on Thursday showed.
Household debt increased at an annual rate of 6.5 percent, the fastest in 13 years, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Photo: AFP
Record-low mortgage rates attracted first-time homebuyers as well as those looking for more space.
A measure of home prices in 20 US cities surged by more than 10 percent in December last year from a year earlier.
At the same time, stocks continued to rally.
The report showed that the value of equities increased by almost US$4.9 trillion, while the value of real estate held by households rose by US$915 billion.
Mortgage debt grew at an annual rate of 5.2 percent after rising 5.7 percent in the third quarter, the biggest back-to-back increases since 2007.
In addition to the jump in wealth from homes and stock portfolios, Americans also saw another big jump in savings.
Net savings for all of last year increased to a record US$2.85 trillion, more than double the previous peak in 2018.
However, the data obscure the unevenness of the economic recovery.
While the pandemic has led to a surge in savings and opportunities for many Americans to buy a home or invest, the downturn has disproportionately affected low-income workers, many of whom are struggling to pay their rent.
Business debt increased by US$35.2 billion from the prior quarter, or at an 0.8 percent annualized rate, in the fourth quarter last year to a total of US$17.72 trillion.
Federal debt outstanding increased US$628 billion, or an annualized 10.9 percent, to US$23.6 trillion.
A US$1.9 trillion stimulus bill will lead to even higher levels of government debt.
