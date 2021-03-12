WEALTH
Buffett worth US$100bn
US businessman Warren Buffett on Wednesday joined the small circle of executives worth more than US$100 billion, which also includes Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates, Forbes magazine reported. The share price of Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, reached a record level, pushing his fortune to US$100.3 billion — the first time that his net worth has crossed the US$100 billion threshold. Buffett, 90, known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” is one of the most successful and respected executives of all time, but his fortune has never before reached such a peak, with investors in the past few years betting on the values of the technology sector.
AVIATION
GE announces US$30bn deal
General Electric Co on Wednesday announced a deal to sell its aircraft leasing business to AerCap Holdings NV for US$30 billion, establishing a new industry giant amid the COVID-19-pandemic-induced downturn in air travel. Under the transaction, the GE unit would be integrated into the Irish company. GE would have a 46 percent stake in the new entity and would nominate two members to AerCap’s board, the announcement said. The combined company would have more than 2,000 owned and managed aircraft, more than 300 helicopters and more than 300 customers worldwide, AerCap said.
AVIATION
Rolls-Royce posts ￡4bn loss
British engine-maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC plunged to a worse than expected ￡4 billion (US$5.57 billion) loss last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped airlines flying, but is sticking to its forecast to burn through less cash this year, it said yesterday. Last year’s cash burn of ￡4.2 billion was in line with analysts’ expectations, and Rolls guided that would reduce this year to ￡2 billion, turning positive in the second half when travel is expected to pick up. On an underlying pretax basis, Rolls posted a loss of ￡4 billion, worse than the ￡3.1 billion loss forecast by analysts. Despite that, the company said its liquidity position was strong and it could cope even in a severe downside scenario.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Russia restricts Twitter
Russia’s state communications watchdog yesterday said it had offered discussions with Twitter Inc after restricting access to the platform for Russian users, but that the company was not responding, the Interfax news agency reported. Russia on Wednesday said it was slowing Twitter down in retaliation for what it called a failure to remove banned content, and threatened to block the US social media platform outright. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media said it was “absurd” of Twitter to accuse Russia of seeking to throttle online public conversation, Interfax reported.
CUBA
Government opens up
Foreign-based Cubans are to be allowed to invest in small projects, such as rice, orange and avocado plantations, the government said on Wednesday in a bid to attract investment from the country’s diaspora. “We’re focusing on small projects ... that could be worth up to US$1 million,” in sectors such as agriculture, fishing, light industry and manufacturing, said Katia Alonso, the official responsible for foreign investments. With just more than 11 million inhabitants, the country also has a diaspora of 1.5 million people in 40 countries, although the majority live in the US.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to