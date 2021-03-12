World Business Quick Take

WEALTH

Buffett worth US$100bn

US businessman Warren Buffett on Wednesday joined the small circle of executives worth more than US$100 billion, which also includes Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates, Forbes magazine reported. The share price of Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, reached a record level, pushing his fortune to US$100.3 billion — the first time that his net worth has crossed the US$100 billion threshold. Buffett, 90, known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” is one of the most successful and respected executives of all time, but his fortune has never before reached such a peak, with investors in the past few years betting on the values of the technology sector.

AVIATION

GE announces US$30bn deal

General Electric Co on Wednesday announced a deal to sell its aircraft leasing business to AerCap Holdings NV for US$30 billion, establishing a new industry giant amid the COVID-19-pandemic-induced downturn in air travel. Under the transaction, the GE unit would be integrated into the Irish company. GE would have a 46 percent stake in the new entity and would nominate two members to AerCap’s board, the announcement said. The combined company would have more than 2,000 owned and managed aircraft, more than 300 helicopters and more than 300 customers worldwide, AerCap said.

AVIATION

Rolls-Royce posts ￡4bn loss

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC plunged to a worse than expected ￡4 billion (US$5.57 billion) loss last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped airlines flying, but is sticking to its forecast to burn through less cash this year, it said yesterday. Last year’s cash burn of ￡4.2 billion was in line with analysts’ expectations, and Rolls guided that would reduce this year to ￡2 billion, turning positive in the second half when travel is expected to pick up. On an underlying pretax basis, Rolls posted a loss of ￡4 billion, worse than the ￡3.1 billion loss forecast by analysts. Despite that, the company said its liquidity position was strong and it could cope even in a severe downside scenario.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Russia restricts Twitter

Russia’s state communications watchdog yesterday said it had offered discussions with Twitter Inc after restricting access to the platform for Russian users, but that the company was not responding, the Interfax news agency reported. Russia on Wednesday said it was slowing Twitter down in retaliation for what it called a failure to remove banned content, and threatened to block the US social media platform outright. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media said it was “absurd” of Twitter to accuse Russia of seeking to throttle online public conversation, Interfax reported.

CUBA

Government opens up

Foreign-based Cubans are to be allowed to invest in small projects, such as rice, orange and avocado plantations, the government said on Wednesday in a bid to attract investment from the country’s diaspora. “We’re focusing on small projects ... that could be worth up to US$1 million,” in sectors such as agriculture, fishing, light industry and manufacturing, said Katia Alonso, the official responsible for foreign investments. With just more than 11 million inhabitants, the country also has a diaspora of 1.5 million people in 40 countries, although the majority live in the US.