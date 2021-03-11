FASHION
Inditex profit plunges 70%
Zara owner Inditex SA yesterday reported that its net profit fell 70 percent last year to 1.1 billion euros (US$1.31 billion), after a year of global lockdowns and dampened demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fourth-quarter net profit fell 53 percent to 435 million euros out of sales of 6.3 billion euros as restrictions on shopping came back into force across much of Europe around Christmas, the company said. About 15 percent of its shops worldwide were still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions as of Monday, Inditex said in a statement. The Spanish fast fashion retailer, which operates 6,829 stores worldwide, said that total sales were down 28 percent last year to 20.4 billion euros.
SPORTSWEAR
Adidas profit nosedives 78%
German sportswear group Adidas AG yesterday said that its net profit dived 78 percent last year after being pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but forecast a sharp rebound ahead. The Bavaria-based company, which is trying to sell its struggling US subsidiary Reebok, reported that its net profit fell to 432 million euros last year from 1.97 billion euros in 2019. It also saw sales drop 16 percent to 19.8 billion euros. Sales of the flagship Adidas brand sunk by 13 percent last year, while Reebok sales dropped 16 percent, Adidas said in a statement. The company expects sales to grow 15 to 20 percent this year, with even higher gains expected in China, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
CHINA
Producer prices rise 1.7%
The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose 1.7 percent last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The PPI had risen for the first time in a year in January, and last month’s rate was the fastest since November 2018. Consumer prices fell 0.2 percent last month, slightly less than analysts expected, dragged partly by food prices. Pork prices were 14.9 percent lower than in the same period last year, when the cost of the staple meat soared after China’s herds were ravaged by African swine fever.
STEEL
Tsingshan eyes Zimbabwe
China’s Tsingshan Holding Group Co (青山控股) is set to start developing an iron ore mine and a carbon steel plant in Zimbabwe from May, the African nation’s Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said late on Tuesday, three years after the firm first announced the investment deal. Tsingshan signed a US$1 billion outline agreement with Zimbabwe in June 2018 to build a 2 million tonne per annum steel plant and has been carrying out exploration and seeking more mineral concessions. The Chinese company already produces ferrochrome, which is to also be used in the production of steel.
GAMING
Roblox debuts on NYSE
Gaming platform Roblox Corp, which has skyrocketed in popularity among children and teenagers during the COVID-19 pandemic, was to make its Wall Street debut yesterday as a direct listing. The company planned to sell nearly 199 million shares, which are listed under the symbol RBLX on the New York Stock Exchange. The exchange on Tuesday set a reference price of US$45 per share, although the real price would depend on demand. Roblox was valued at US$29.5 billion at a fundraising round in late January.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first