China’s stock rout on Tuesday turned so extreme that state-backed funds intervened to calm the market, but finding any news about what happened proved somewhat difficult on the mainland.
On Sina Weibo (微博), which has about half a billion active users, a search for Chinese equivalent of “stock market” generated no posts yesterday, suggesting the phrase had been censored.
Users could still post using the term, and searches for words that mean “plunge,” “A-shares” and “stocks” were successful as of 11am.
An article in the Shanghai Securities News, one of China’s most widely circulated financial dailies, said that large insurers bought stocks on Tuesday.
The report also denied recent “rumors” that insurers had made large-scale redemptions of stock funds, citing investment managers at companies in the sector.
Still, mentions of the stock plunge were notably absent from the front pages of China’s major financial newspapers yesterday, which instead focused on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) comments about national defense at the National People’s Congress.
The bearish mood in China’s stock market has been a challenge even for state-backed funds, casting a cloud over the Chinese Communist Party’s biggest political event of the year.
In just 14 trading days the CSI 300 Index fell 14 percent from a 13-year high, wiping out more than US$1.3 trillion of value and hammering the holdings of retail investors, who piled in at the peak.
The index closed higher yesterday, a day after it hit a near three-month low, although gains were capped by lingering concerns of policy tightening as the economy recovers.
The CSI 300 Index ended 0.66 percent higher, while the Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.05 percent at 3,357.74 and the smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.21 percent.
Chinese media outlets often influence the market by downplaying recent turbulence or discouraging excess. In 2019, when stocks sank following threats from then-US president Donald Trump to impose more tariffs on Chinese exports, one article argued the bull market would resume. Posts about Trump’s comments were removed from social media.
Additional reporting by Reuters
