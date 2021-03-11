Hung Ching-lung displays a bowl of pineapple beef noodle soup outside his restaurant in Taipei yesterday. The chef has created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his restaurant Chef Hung, in what he says is a modest attempt to support local farmers after China banned imports of Taiwanese pineapples.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first