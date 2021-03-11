The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) yesterday said that it has tapped a former senior US diplomat to be its new president to strengthen relations between member companies, and the governments of Taiwan and the US.
Andrew Wylegala has longstanding experience in international trade, and investment promotion and policy, notably as a US senior foreign service officer, AmCham Taiwan said in a statement, adding that he reached the rank of minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US embassy in Tokyo.
“We are excited that Wylegala will be joining AmCham Taiwan and look forward to working with him on issues including a US-Taiwan bilateral trade agreement and business development, as well as workforce talent initiatives,” AmCham Taiwan chairman C.W. Chin (金奇偉) said.
Photo courtesy of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan
Wylegala would assume his new position after he relocates to Taiwan in the coming weeks, and Leo Seewald would continue to act as president until then, AmCham Taiwan said.
Taiwan is gaining due recognition as a leading democracy, major economy and technological powerhouse, but its business community’s full power is underexplored internationally, Wylegala said in the statement.
“I am eager to roll up my sleeves and contribute as AmCham Taiwan addresses geo-economic issues that promise to make it a business organization with a global impact,” Wylegala said.
Wylegala has represented the US Department of Commerce for several decades. He began his career as a trade analyst and congressional staff member, progressing to client service work and senior management roles with postings to US embassies and missions in Baghdad, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo, among others.
As a visiting professor at the National Defense University in Washington, he taught business analytics and led a competitiveness study of the US microelectronics sector with field research in Taiwan.
From July last year, he coordinated life sciences trade and investment for the British government, covering 10 markets across the Asia-Pacific from Japan. He speaks Japanese and Spanish, and looks forward to resuming his study of Mandarin.
