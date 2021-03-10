World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

GDP grows 11.7 percent

The Cabinet Office yesterday said that the economy grew by a double-digit percentage at the end of last year, according to revised data that continued to show strength, even as this quarter’s COVID-19 emergency sets back the recovery in the short term. GDP grew an annualized 11.7 percent from the prior quarter in the final three months of last year, the office reported in figures that were a touch weaker than an earlier estimate. Economists had forecast a revised growth rate of 12.6 percent. Separate reports showed household spending fell at the start of the resumed emergency in January by 6.1 percent year-on-year.

FRANCE

Economy set to rebound

The economy is expected to rebound strongly this year from a deep recession sparked by COVID-19, the central bank governor said yesterday. Growth would reach at least 5 percent this year, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Info radio, a forecast that “comforted” a prediction the bank made in December last year. “The recession is behind us,” he said. The nation’s GDP slumped 8.3 percent last year, national statistics bureau INSEE estimated in late January, saying that the downturn had been less brutal than originally forecast.

DEFENSE

Rolls-Royce sale suspended

The government has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce Holding PLC as it assesses the security implications of selling a supplier to the nation’s navy, the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security said yesterday. Norway’s NSM security agency is assessing the 150 million euros (US$178 million) sale of Bergen Engines AS to a company controlled by Russia’s TMH Group, the ministry said. Britain’s Rolls-Royce announced the planned sale on Feb. 4 as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Bergen Engines is, among other things, a supplier to the Norwegian navy.

APPAREL

Gap mulling Chinese sale

Gap Inc is weighing options, including a potential sale of its Chinese business, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company is working with Morgan Stanley to study options and has reached out to prospective suitors to gauge interest for the business, the people said. The San Francisco-based firm, which owns Banana Republic and its namesake Gap brands, entered China in 2010. Apart from its brick-and-mortar stores, Gap’s products are also available on the Tmall (天貓) online shopping platform. Gap last year pulled its Old Navy brand out of China after scrapping a plan to list the brand as a standalone public company.

BANKING

Goldman eyes Japan deal

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Japan Renewable Energy Corp that could raise about US$2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Goldman is working with financial advisers on the potential sale of its 75 percent stake in Japan Renewable, the people said. Goldman created Japan Renewable in 2012, investing in clean energy after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster the year before prompted the Japanese government to pledge a reduction in the nation’s dependence on nuclear power. Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd invested an undisclosed amount in 2017 and became a minority shareholder.