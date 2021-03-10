JAPAN
GDP grows 11.7 percent
The Cabinet Office yesterday said that the economy grew by a double-digit percentage at the end of last year, according to revised data that continued to show strength, even as this quarter’s COVID-19 emergency sets back the recovery in the short term. GDP grew an annualized 11.7 percent from the prior quarter in the final three months of last year, the office reported in figures that were a touch weaker than an earlier estimate. Economists had forecast a revised growth rate of 12.6 percent. Separate reports showed household spending fell at the start of the resumed emergency in January by 6.1 percent year-on-year.
FRANCE
Economy set to rebound
The economy is expected to rebound strongly this year from a deep recession sparked by COVID-19, the central bank governor said yesterday. Growth would reach at least 5 percent this year, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Info radio, a forecast that “comforted” a prediction the bank made in December last year. “The recession is behind us,” he said. The nation’s GDP slumped 8.3 percent last year, national statistics bureau INSEE estimated in late January, saying that the downturn had been less brutal than originally forecast.
DEFENSE
Rolls-Royce sale suspended
The government has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce Holding PLC as it assesses the security implications of selling a supplier to the nation’s navy, the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security said yesterday. Norway’s NSM security agency is assessing the 150 million euros (US$178 million) sale of Bergen Engines AS to a company controlled by Russia’s TMH Group, the ministry said. Britain’s Rolls-Royce announced the planned sale on Feb. 4 as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Bergen Engines is, among other things, a supplier to the Norwegian navy.
APPAREL
Gap mulling Chinese sale
Gap Inc is weighing options, including a potential sale of its Chinese business, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company is working with Morgan Stanley to study options and has reached out to prospective suitors to gauge interest for the business, the people said. The San Francisco-based firm, which owns Banana Republic and its namesake Gap brands, entered China in 2010. Apart from its brick-and-mortar stores, Gap’s products are also available on the Tmall (天貓) online shopping platform. Gap last year pulled its Old Navy brand out of China after scrapping a plan to list the brand as a standalone public company.
BANKING
Goldman eyes Japan deal
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Japan Renewable Energy Corp that could raise about US$2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Goldman is working with financial advisers on the potential sale of its 75 percent stake in Japan Renewable, the people said. Goldman created Japan Renewable in 2012, investing in clean energy after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster the year before prompted the Japanese government to pledge a reduction in the nation’s dependence on nuclear power. Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd invested an undisclosed amount in 2017 and became a minority shareholder.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said that it has acquired a 70.27 percent stake in German competitor Siltronic AG, in a public bid that ended four days ago. With the acquisition of a controlling stake in Siltronic, the Taiwanese company is to become the world’s second-largest silicon wafer supplier. Last month, GlobalWafers secured more than 50 percent of Siltronic shares with an offer of 4.35 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in a public tender that was due to end on Feb. 10, but the acceptance period was extended until Monday. In a statement released yesterday, the Hsinchu-based