EU eyeing semiconductor boost, quantum computer

Reuters, BRUSSELS





The EU wants to produce one-fifth of the global output of cutting-edge semiconductors by the end of this decade and make its first quantum computer in five years, as part of efforts to cut its dependence on non-European technologies.

The EU plan, 2030 Digital Compass, has been formulated after the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the 27-nation bloc’s reliance on key technologies owned by Taiwanese, Chinese and US companies.

The plan cites the importance of semiconductors used in connected vehicles, smartphones, Internet-linked devices, high-performance computers and artificial intelligence, and where a global shortage is shutting down automakers’ factories around the world.

European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks at a news conference in Brussels on Feb. 24. Photo: Reuters

“It is our proposed level of ambition that by 2030 the production of cutting-edge and sustainable semiconductors in Europe including processors is at least 20% of world production in value,” says an EU document seen by Reuters.

European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton were due to present the plan yesterday.

The EU plan recommends investing in quantum technologies, saying that these could be a game changer in developing new medicines and speeding up genome sequencing.

“It is our proposed level of ambition that by 2025, Europe will have the first computer with quantum acceleration paving the way for Europe to be at the cutting edge of quantum capabilities by 2030,” the document says.

The EU plan also calls for 10,000 climate-neutral facilities by 2030 to help Europe develop its own cloud infrastructure and the doubling of unicorns — companies with a US$1 billion valuation — in the same period.

It also aims to cover all European households by a Gigabit network by 2030, with all populated areas covered by 5G.

The European Commission’s plan needs to be approved by EU nations and the European Parliament before it can be implemented.