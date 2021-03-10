Bitcoin yesterday flirted with a price of US$54,000 and hit a two-week high, aided by more signs of institutional interest in the largest cryptocurrency.
The digital token rose as much as 4.3 percent and was trading at about US$53,900 at 12:54pm in Hong Kong.
Rival ether also jumped, extending a two-day rally in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to about 13 percent.
Photo: Reuters
“Bitcoin and ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya wrote in an e-mail. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”
The narrative that longer-term investors, such as family offices, insurers and corporate treasurers, are adding exposure to cryptocurrencies is controversial, but gaining traction.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has said that it is seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.
That marks out this bitcoin bull market as different to the 2017 bubble that burst, Goldman Sachs said.
For skeptics, the cryptocurrency rally represents a prime example of speculative froth triggered by huge stimulus that could quickly unwind once financial conditions tighten.
Bitcoin is in a “strong position” to reach US$75,000, Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross wrote in a note.
The cryptocurrency has been through some wild gyrations and is about US$4,500 off a record of $58,350 achieved on Feb. 21.
It is up almost 600 percent in the past year, a rally that dwarfs more traditional assets.
Ether, the second-largest digital token, has been rallying on the prospect of reduced supply amid an ongoing upgrade of the affiliated ethereum blockchain application.
NYDIG, a provider of bitcoin custodial services to institutions, on Monday said that life, annuity and property/casualty insurers have more than US$1 billion of direct and indirect bitcoin exposure on its platform.
NYDIG also announced a US$200 million growth capital round led by strategic partners including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co and Soros Fund Management LLC, among others.
Oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke has come out in favor of bitcoin. Rokke’s Aker ASA is setting up a new business to tap into its potential.
Chinese beauty app Meitu Inc (美圖) at the weekend said that it had invested in ether and bitcoin, while Tesla Inc last month said that it had invested US$1.5 billion in bitcoin.
