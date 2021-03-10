Leading airline and business groups are asking the administration of US President Joe Biden to develop temporary credentials that would let travelers show that they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes would help revive business.
Various groups and nations are working on developing so-called “vaccine passports” aimed at allowing more travel, but airlines fear that a smattering of regional credentials would cause confusion and none would be widely accepted.
“It is crucial to establish uniform guidance [and] the US must be a leader in this development,” more than two dozen groups said on Monday in a letter to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.
However, the groups said that vaccination should not be a requirement for domestic or international travel.
The groups include the main US and international airline trade organizations, airline labor unions and the US Chamber of Commerce.
The White House did not immediately comment.
The WHO and the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization are working on the type of information to include in a credential. The airline industry groups are particularly interested in having the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) take a leading role, believing that would increase certainty that information in the credentials is legitimate.
The CDC on Monday issued new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, saying they can — without wearing a mask — meet other vaccinated people and visit unvaccinated people in a single household who are at low risk for severe disease, but it still recommended against travel.
“Every time that there is a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.
Walensky said that many variants of COVID-19 now spreading in the US started in other nations, but she held out the possibility that with more data, the CDC could soon approve travel by vaccinated people.
Airlines have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Despite a partial recovery, US airlines are still losing US$150 million a day, according to Airlines for America.
The number of people going through US airports remains down nearly 60 percent so far this year compared with 2019. Most of those people are flying within the US.
Airlines are counting on widespread vaccinations to boost domestic travel, and for “vaccine passports” to give a boost to highly lucrative international travel.
