TAIEX recovers early losses
The TAIEX yesterday closed little changed, recouping earlier losses as investors picked up large-cap tech stocks that had been battered in early trading by a plunge among tech companies on Wall Street on Monday. Old-economy and financial stocks continued to increase on rotational buying, giving additional support to the broader market, but market sentiment was still restrained by a spike in US Treasury yields, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 32.98 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,853.09, on turnover of NT$322.2 billion (US$11.35 billion), from NT$291.18 billion on Monday. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$3.10 billion in shares.
Panel makers’ revenue up
Flat-panel makers Innolux Corp (群創光電) and AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday reported robust revenue growth for last month as prices rose due to short supply. Innolux saw its revenue surge 79.3 percent to NT$25.34 billion, compared with NT$14.13 billion a year earlier. The Miaoli-based company said that the growth was also due to a lower comparison base as it shut down Chinese factories temporarily due to COVID-19 pandemic last year. On a monthly basis, revenue dropped 7.9 percent from NT$27.51 billion. AUO said that its revenue jumped 44.7 percent to NT$25.6 billion from NT$17.69 billion a year earlier, but decreased 3.8 percent from NT$26.62 billion in January. The company said it shipped 5.9 percent fewer panels last month as the Lunar New Year holiday reduced the number of working days.
Quanta revenue down 15.1%
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) yesterday reported revenue of NT$80.15 billion for last month, down 15.1 percent month-on-month, but up 62.9 percent year-on-year. As the Lunar New Year holiday reduced the number of working days, Quanta said it shipped 6 million laptops last month, 400,000 less than in January. Separately, PC brands Acer Inc (宏碁) and Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) announced that their revenue rose last month from a year earlier, but fell month-on-month due to the holiday. Acer’s revenue rose 80.92 percent annually to NT$20.32 billion, while Asustek’s revenue increased 57.56 percent to NT$33.54 billion.
YC Group borrows NT$3.6bn
YC Group (炎洲集團), which mainly manufactures thin films, adhesive tapes and packaging materials, yesterday signed a NT$3.6 billion syndicated loan with 10 local banks. The company said it plans to use the funds to repay bank loans and bolster its working capital. The syndicated loan was arranged by Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), with participating banks including Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) and Jih Sun International Bank (日盛銀行), it said.
LDC proposes NT$1 payout
L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光) has proposed a cash dividend distribution of NT$1 per common share, although it is still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal represented a 69 percent payout ratio based on earnings per share of NT$1.44 last year, the hotel and restaurant operator said on Thursday last week. The dividend distribution, which still needs to be approved by shareholders, was a huge retreat from the combined cash and stock dividend payout of NT$2.5 per share that it paid a year earlier. The company reported net profit of NT$109 million for last year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said that it has acquired a 70.27 percent stake in German competitor Siltronic AG, in a public bid that ended four days ago. With the acquisition of a controlling stake in Siltronic, the Taiwanese company is to become the world’s second-largest silicon wafer supplier. Last month, GlobalWafers secured more than 50 percent of Siltronic shares with an offer of 4.35 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in a public tender that was due to end on Feb. 10, but the acceptance period was extended until Monday. In a statement released yesterday, the Hsinchu-based