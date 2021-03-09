JD Technology, (京東科技), the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (京東), is likely to withdraw its application for an initial public offering (IPO) on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market, the South China Morning Post reported, becoming the latest casualty of China’s wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s sprawling online finance industry.
JD Technology, formerly called JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s artificial intelligence and cloud businesses earlier this year.
It is considering withdrawing the listing because of “changing business circumstances” after China halted Ant Group Co’s (螞蟻集團) massive stock offering in November last year, the newspaper said, citing two anonymous sources.
Photo: Reuters
The company was looking into raising an estimated 20 billion yuan (US$3 billion), the report said, and might resubmit a new listing application in the future.
JD.com shares yesterday dropped 5 percent in Hong Kong. A representative for the company could not immediately comment on the report.
China’s fintech industry has faced increasingly tighter scrutiny from Beijing since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November last year, which led to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant’s planned US$35 billion debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
The regulatory crackdown forced fintech companies to rethink their IPOs and raise cash to comply with the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30 percent of funding for loans.
Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd (陸金所控股), the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance Group Co (平安集團), only kept about 2 percent of their loans on their books.
Beijing-based JD Technology had filed for a Shanghai IPO in September last year, but those plans had since been thrown into doubt as the company weighed changes to its plans, Bloomberg News reported.
At the end of December, it elevated its chief compliance officer to the role of chief executive to handle the heightened scrutiny.
