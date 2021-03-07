Greenback jumps as US jobs growth beats expectations

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that US jobs growth beat expectations last month, backing up the view of US Federal Reserve officials who have said that a recent rise in US government bond yields is justified by an improving economic outlook.

The jobs improvement came amid falling new COVID-19 cases in the US, quickening vaccination rates and additional pandemic relief money from the government, putting the labor market recovery back on firmer footing and on course for further gains in the months ahead.

Non-farm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month, after rising 166,000 in January. In December last year, payrolls fell for the first time in eight months.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls last month increasing by 182,000 jobs.

“This is a rather impressive non-farm payroll report,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp in New York. “There’s momentum in the labor market and what that’s doing is providing I think more optimism that the growth picture is looking even better.”

A rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and impending US fiscal stimulus have boosted confidence in an economic recovery, adding fuel to expectations of higher inflation.

The US dollar index jumped as high as 92.201, the highest since Nov. 25 last year, before retracing back to 91.906, still up 0.3 percent on the day.

The index gained 1.2 percent for the week.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar, losing NT$0.001 to close at NT$28.276, up 0.1 percent for the week.

The euro on Friday fell as low as US$1.1892, the lowest since Nov. 26 last year, before bouncing back to US$1.1924, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The jobs data came after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday disappointed investors who were expecting him to express concerns about rising bond yields.

Powell stuck to his stance of keeping interest rates low until the economy has recovered, adding that the sell-off in Treasuries was not “disorderly.”

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen continued to weaken against the greenback on Friday on expectations that global growth would lag that of the US. The Swiss franc fell to a seven-month low of SF0.9310 per US dollar, before rebounding to SF0.9283.

The yen fell to a nine-month low of ￥108.63 per US dollar, before bouncing back to ￥108.37.

Risky currencies, including the Australian dollar, also weakened against the greenback. The Australian dollar was down 0.37 percent at US$0.7692. It has dropped from a three-year high of US$0.8007 last week.

Sterling briefly fell below US$1.38 to a three-week low. It was down 0.44 percent at US$1.3835.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer