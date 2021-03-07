European equities closed lower on Friday as bond yields rose on inflation expectations that were pushed up by strong US payrolls data, although the STOXX 600 marked a weekly gain on strength in growth-sensitive sectors.
The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.8 percent on the day, with shares of travel and financial services firms leading losses.
However, the index rose 0.9 percent for the week, as optimism over an eventual economic recovery this year saw investors pile into sectors most likely to benefit from a bounceback. Automobile stocks outpaced their regional peers with a 4.9 percent jump.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said a recent spike in US Treasury yields did not warrant intervention by the central bank to bring them down.
US and European bond yields pushed higher after his statements, while US yields were also supported by stronger-than-expected payrolls data, which pushed up inflation expectations.
However, analyst expectations for eurozone growth are much tamer this year, with some even welcoming the rise in local bond yields as a sign of reflation.
“In the US, improving growth expectations are raising the term premium and justifying at least some of the higher pressure on yields. However, the situation in the European area [EA] is very different,” analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.
“The US Congress is about to pass a large fiscal stimulus package, while EA governments struggle to commit to higher spending ... slack in EA economies is expected to persist at least until mid-2022, in contrast with the US,” they wrote.
Still, rising inflation expectations this year have pushed up yields and pressured high-growth tech companies and steady dividend-paying sectors, such as utilities and healthcare, in the past few weeks.
Technology was the weakest-performing European sector for the second week in a row, while utilities and healthcare also lagged.
Data showed that orders for German-made goods rose by twice as much as expected in January as robust foreign demand more than offset domestic weakness.
Analysts expect overseas demand to support the eurozone manufacturing sector this year.
Oil stocks rose 0.7 percent, supported by crude prices rising to near 14-month highs after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply next month.
Among individual movers, London Stock Exchange Group dropped to the bottom of the STOXX 600 as analysts scrutinized the costs for integrating data and analytics company Refinitiv.
French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation SA fell 3 percent after recording a drop in quarterly adjusted operating income.
London’s FTSE 100 ended down on Friday, but the blue-chip index logged its best weekly gain in nearly two months as investors bet on an eventual reopening and recovery of the economy as COVID-19 vaccinations gained momentum.
The index ended 0.3 percent down, up 2.3 percent weekly, with industrials and consumer discretionary stocks, including Melrose Industries PLC, BAE Systems PLC, International Consolidated Airlines Group and Ashtead Group weighing the most.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state