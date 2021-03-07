The Bavarian village of Gundremmingen is so proud of its nuclear power station that its coat of arms is graced with a giant golden atom.
However, change is coming to the village, with the plant facing imminent closure under Germany’s energy transition policy.
Former Gundremmingen mayor Wolfgang Mayer’s house has direct views of the imposing complex with its two 160m cooling towers — taller than the spires of Cologne Cathedral.
Photo: AFP
The plant still produces 10 billion kilowatt-hours of power per year, although parts of it have already been shut down — enough to provide the entire Munich metropolitan region with electricity.
The power station is to be decommissioned on Dec. 31, along with two other facilities in northern Germany. By the end of next year, Germany would have achieved its goal of completely phasing out nuclear power, set by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on May 30, 2011, in the wake of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in Japan.
The plan represented a dramatic change of course by Merkel’s ruling conservatives, who just a few months earlier had agreed to extend the life span of Germany’s oldest power stations.
However, it was met with widespread public support in a country with a powerful anti-nuclear movement, fueled first by fears of a Cold War conflict and then by disasters such as Chernobyl.
However, in Gundremmingen, the decision has been a tough pill to swallow.
The nuclear power station has been “as much a part of the village as the church” and it feels as though “something is dying,” said Gerlinde Hutter, owner of a local guest house.
Meyer said it would take at least 50 years to remove all radioactive material from the site after the plant has been decommissioned.
The German government is still looking for a long-term storage site for the country’s residual nuclear waste.
Gundremmingen is not the only German village facing big changes as the country strives to implement its energy transition strategy.
Renewables have seen a spectacular rise since 2011, and last year made up more than 50 percent of Germany’s energy mix for the first time, according to the Fraunhofer research institute — compared with less than 25 percent 10 years ago.
The declining importance of nuclear power — 12.5 percent last year — “has been compensated for by the expansion of renewable energies,” Claudia Kemfert, an energy expert at the DIW economic research institute, told reporters.
Nuclear power stations have therefore not been replaced by coal, although the fossil fuel does still represent almost one-quarter of the electricity mix.
The phaseout of nuclear energy has been joined by another plan, announced in 2019, to close all of Germany’s coal-fired power stations by 2038.
This presents a particular challenge for Germany, which remains the world’s leading producer of lignite.
Mining for the brown coal, which is highly polluting, continues to lead to the destruction of villages in the west of the country to expand huge open-cast mines.
If Germany is to free itself from lignite, renewables such as wind, solar, biomass and hydropower would have to make up 65 percent of the energy mix by 2030.
Yet the country, which has long been at the forefront of wind energy in Europe, last year installed only 1.65 gigawatts (GW) of wind farms — the lowest level in a decade, the WindEurope advocacy group has said.
To meet the government’s targets, Germany would have to add 9.8GW of solar and 5.9GW of onshore wind annually, Kemfert said.
However, the development of new areas for wind or photovoltaic energy production is complex, with plans often coming up against resistance from local residents and the risk of damage to the landscape.
Unless storage and distribution can be improved via so-called virtual power plants, these new forms of energy do not have the same stability as thermal or nuclear power.
To secure its supply, Germany could therefore be tempted to build more gas-fired power stations.
However, this would risk reinforcing its dependence on Russia, as illustrated by the controversy surrounding the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
A gas-fired power station is already in the works for the town of Leipheim, just around the corner from Gundremmingen.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state