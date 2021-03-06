UNITED KINGDOM
Apple’s app rules scrutinized
Antitrust authorities opened an investigation into Apple Inc’s app payment rules, adding to a slew of global probes examining the control that the iPhone maker holds over app developers. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it would focus on how Apple forces customers to use its own payment system for in-app purchases and would weigh the firm’s potentially “dominant” position in the supply of apps on iPhones and iPads. “Complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice — potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps — warrant careful scrutiny,” said Andrea Coscelli, who leads the authority.
AVIATION
Boeing seeks US$4bn loan
Boeing Co is seeking a new US$4 billion revolving credit facility from a group of banks, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it prepares to ride out a potentially lengthy slowdown in global aircraft demand. The aircraft maker has the option to increase the size of the two-year facility to as much as US$6 billion, the people said on condition of anonimity. So-called “revolver” loans are typically left undrawn by investment-grade rated firms such as Boeing and are used as a back-up form of liquidity. The company has leaned heavily on banks for financing over the past year. Early last year, following a pair of crashes that grounded its 737 Max airplane, the company signed a US$13.8 billion delayed-draw term loan.
GERMANY
January factory orders rise
Factory orders in January rose, suggesting that manufacturing continues to support the economy through extended COVID-19 lockdowns. Demand increased 1.4 percent — nearly three times more than expected — bolstered by orders from outside the country. Domestic demand declined. Chancellor Angela Merkel this week set out a plan to gradually unwind restrictions on the economy, allowing some stores to open on Monday next week. Further easing steps are to follow every two weeks, depending on local contagion rates. It still means that many containment measures are to remain in place at least through the end of the month. Bloomberg Economics expects the country’s economy to shrink as much as 3 percent in the first quarter. While the manufacturing sector has held up better than services, factory orders dropped in December, dampened in part by weak demand from the euro area.
UNITED STATES
Pricing error hits US$16bn
Texas’ power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made a US$16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the state, said Potomac Economics, which monitors the state’s power market. ERCOT kept market prices for power too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on Feb. 17, Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the Texas Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT, said in a filing. “In order to comply with the commission order, the pricing intervention that raised prices to VOLL [value of lost load] should have ended immediately at that time [late on Feb. 17],” Potomac Economics said. “However, ERCOT continued to hold prices at VOLL by inflating the real-time on-line reliability deployment price adder for an additional 32 hours,” it said, adding that the decision resulted in US$16 billion in additional costs to ERCOT’s markets.
