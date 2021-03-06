US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday repeated his pledge to keep credit loose and flowing until Americans are back to work, rebutting investors who have openly doubted that he can stick to that promise once the COVID-19 pandemic passes and the economy surges on its own.
With vaccines rolling out and the government fiscal taps open “there is good reason to think we will make more progress soon” toward the Fed’s goals of maximum employment and 2 percent sustained inflation, Powell told a Wall Street Journal forum.
However, “even if that happens, it will take substantial time... We want labor markets consistent with our assessment of maximum employment. That means all of the things,” Powell said in reference to hopes for not only a low unemployment rate, but also wage and job gains that flow to minorities and others often left out of the first stages of an economic rebound.
“I want to be clear about this,” Powell said in anchoring the Fed’s promise to keep its near zero interest rates and monthly bond-buying intact.
Even if prices jump as anticipated this spring, “I expect that we will be patient,” and not change monetary policies that need to remain supportive until the economy is “very far along the road to recovery,” Powell said.
His comments, likely the last before a news conference on March 17 following the Fed’s next policy meeting, set aside concern that a recent rise in US Treasury yields might spell trouble for the Fed, as investors push up borrowing costs that the central bank wants to keep low for firms and families looking to finance major purchases and investments.
While Powell said that the increase was “notable and caught my attention,” he did not consider it a “disorderly” move, or one that pushed long-term rates so high that the Fed might need to intervene in markets more forcefully to bring them down, such as by increasing its US$120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
“Our current policy stance is appropriate,” he said.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose another 5 basis points as Powell was speaking and signaled no immediate move was imminent from the Fed to cap the increase. Stocks fell.
Some analysts thought that Powell in his remarks might nod to the Fed’s ability to more aggressively intervene and increase its bond-buying scheme if long-term yields keep rising.
However, Powell and other Fed policymakers have made it clear that rather than viewing the run-up in bond yields — which has taken the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to levels not seen since before the pandemic — as a sign of potentially damaging inflation expectations, they see it pointing to confidence in a recovery that has not had much effect on the broader financial conditions that the Fed is monitoring.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state