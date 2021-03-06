China yesterday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6 percent, and pledged to create more urban jobs than last year, as the world’s second-biggest economy planned a careful course out of a year disrupted by COVID-19.
Last year, for the first time since 2002, China dropped a GDP growth target from the work report given by the Chinese premier, because the pandemic devastated its economy. China’s GDP expanded 2.3 percent last year, the weakest in 44 years, but making it the only major economy to report growth.
“As a general target, China’s growth rate has been set at over 6 percent for this year,” Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in his work report this year. “In setting this target, we have taken into account the recovery of economic activity.”
However, the target for this year is significantly below the consensus of analysts, who expect growth could beat 8 percent this year, which caused Chinese shares to fall.
China’s conservative growth target reflects a public effort to demonstrate a return to economic stability after last year’s COVID-19 upheaval, while keeping a lid on appetite for debt and risk, policy advisers said.
“It’s obvious this year’s growth will be over 6 percent. The purpose is to tell people that we should focus on higher-quality growth,” said Yao Jingyuan (姚景源), an adviser to China’s Cabinet.
The low GDP target means the government is not likely to tighten policy and planners would have more room to push reforms, as many parts of the economy are still struggling.
This year, China aims to create more than 11 million new urban jobs, up from last year’s goal of more than 9 million and in line with recent years, Li said in his report, delivered at the opening of this year’s Chinese National People’s Congress.
The government is targeting a budget deficit this year of about 3.2 percent of GDP, less than its goal of more than 3.6 percent last year, although giving room to fund infrastructure and aid small firms.
Iris Pang (彭藹嬈), chief economist for Greater China at ING, said that continued fiscal latitude is a more meaningful target than the growth target.
“The very low GDP growth target is like there is no target at all because the consensus is 8 percent and my forecast is 7 percent,” Pang told Reuters.
“I believe that most of the money will be used for technology research and development, and continue to provide some buffer for job stability just in case COVID-19 has a comeback,” she added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state