CASINOS

Sands to sell properties

Las Vegas Sands Corp, the world’s largest casino operator by market value, was agreed to sell its properties in Las Vegas to Apollo Global Management Inc and Vici Properties Inc for US$6.25 billion, refocusing the company on its successful Asian resorts and other potential opportunities in the US. Apollo is to run the properties, which would be owned by Vici, a real-estate investment trust, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. The Venetian, Palazzo and related convention facilities in Las Vegas contributed less than 15 percent of the company’s revenue in 2019.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa loses 6.7bn euros

German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it lost a record 6.7 billion euros (US$8.1 billion) last year as COVID-19 restrictions wiped out demand for travel and left aircraft grounded. Europe’s biggest airline said that it expects to book an operating loss again this year, although smaller than last year, as capacity runs at only 40 to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels for the full year. Capacity would climb to 90 percent of 2019’s level only in “the middle of the decade,” it said.

GAMING

Nintendo plans bigger screen

Nintendo Co plans to unveil a model of its Switch gaming console equipped with a bigger Samsung OLED display this year, hoping that the larger touchscreen can prop up demand in time for the holidays, people familiar with the plan said. Samsung Display Co is to start mass production of 7-inch, 720p resolution OLED panels as early as June, with an initial monthly target of just under 1 million units, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. The displays are slated for shipment to assemblers in about July, the people said. Representatives for Nintendo and Samsung Display declined to comment. “The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display,” said Yoshio Tamura, cofounder of display consultancy DSCC.

AUTOMAKERS

GM to extend closures

General Motors Co (GM) on Wednesday said that it would again extend closures of three plants due to the global shortage of semiconductors and announced an additional plant that would be affected later this spring. Suspensions at plants in Kansas and Ontario would now run through “at least mid-April,” GM said in a press release. The closure of a plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, would run through the end of this month, the company said. On Wednesday, GM said it expects to implement downtime at a plant in Gravatai, Brazil, next month and in May.

NORWAY

Kirin put on a watch list

The central bank on Wednesday said that it had put Japan’s Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its US$1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giant’s ties to a business owned by Myanmar’s military. The drinks giant on Feb. 5 said that it would scrap a joint venture called Myanmar Brewery, in which Kirin’s controlling stake was valued at up to US$1.7 billion, after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government. However, later in the month, Kirin said that it wanted to keep selling beer in Myanmar.