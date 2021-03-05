CASINOS
Sands to sell properties
Las Vegas Sands Corp, the world’s largest casino operator by market value, was agreed to sell its properties in Las Vegas to Apollo Global Management Inc and Vici Properties Inc for US$6.25 billion, refocusing the company on its successful Asian resorts and other potential opportunities in the US. Apollo is to run the properties, which would be owned by Vici, a real-estate investment trust, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. The Venetian, Palazzo and related convention facilities in Las Vegas contributed less than 15 percent of the company’s revenue in 2019.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa loses 6.7bn euros
German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it lost a record 6.7 billion euros (US$8.1 billion) last year as COVID-19 restrictions wiped out demand for travel and left aircraft grounded. Europe’s biggest airline said that it expects to book an operating loss again this year, although smaller than last year, as capacity runs at only 40 to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels for the full year. Capacity would climb to 90 percent of 2019’s level only in “the middle of the decade,” it said.
GAMING
Nintendo plans bigger screen
Nintendo Co plans to unveil a model of its Switch gaming console equipped with a bigger Samsung OLED display this year, hoping that the larger touchscreen can prop up demand in time for the holidays, people familiar with the plan said. Samsung Display Co is to start mass production of 7-inch, 720p resolution OLED panels as early as June, with an initial monthly target of just under 1 million units, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. The displays are slated for shipment to assemblers in about July, the people said. Representatives for Nintendo and Samsung Display declined to comment. “The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display,” said Yoshio Tamura, cofounder of display consultancy DSCC.
AUTOMAKERS
GM to extend closures
General Motors Co (GM) on Wednesday said that it would again extend closures of three plants due to the global shortage of semiconductors and announced an additional plant that would be affected later this spring. Suspensions at plants in Kansas and Ontario would now run through “at least mid-April,” GM said in a press release. The closure of a plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, would run through the end of this month, the company said. On Wednesday, GM said it expects to implement downtime at a plant in Gravatai, Brazil, next month and in May.
NORWAY
Kirin put on a watch list
The central bank on Wednesday said that it had put Japan’s Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its US$1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giant’s ties to a business owned by Myanmar’s military. The drinks giant on Feb. 5 said that it would scrap a joint venture called Myanmar Brewery, in which Kirin’s controlling stake was valued at up to US$1.7 billion, after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government. However, later in the month, Kirin said that it wanted to keep selling beer in Myanmar.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way