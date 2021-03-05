Yields far from affecting ratings: S&P Global

Reuters, LONDON





The recent jump in global bond market borrowing costs is still a world away from affecting most countries’ credit ratings, S&P Global has said.

The rise in benchmark US Treasury yields above 1.6 percent last week, and knock-on moves in Europe, Japan and elsewhere, are making economists look again at the massive amounts of debt countries have taken on.

S&P estimates that governments would borrow another US$12.6 trillion this year, which while 20 percent lower than the historic surge last year, would still be 50 percent higher than the pre-COVID-19 pandemic average.

“To me that [rise in yields] is just a sign of more optimism about what is happening in terms of the epidemical situation and what that means for recoveries,” said Frank Gill, S&P’s managing director for sovereign ratings in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It also has to be set against the huge drop in borrowing costs as major economies have slashed interest rates and pumped economies full of cheap funding over the past year.

In Europe, for example, Italy’s 10-year yield is about 0.7 to 0.8 percent compared with its longer-term average borrowing cost of just over 2 percent.

It means yields would have to triple to well over 2.5 percent to really have a negative impact on its finances.

“This is not the world in which we live at the moment,” Gill said.

Some lower-rated emerging economies could feel the impact if yield steepening continues and the rise in the US dollar accelerates, but even in those countries Gill said: “I don’t think we are anywhere close to disruption yet.”

However, in the medium term, countries are likely to get more creative to rein in their debts again.

Any serious moves are expected to wait until next year when hopefully the pandemic will have been brought under control, but the signals are already there.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday gave an early warning that he would demand more money from companies and individual taxpayers in the next few years to stabilize the UK’s finances.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering lifting the country’s capital gains tax, while some lawmakers are calling for an extra wealth tax on people with more than US$50 million in assets.

“I would expect over the next two years you will see a much bigger effort globally to tax financial wealth,” Gill said. “You are going to definitely see governments become more creative.”