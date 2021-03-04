UNITED KINGDOM
Listing rules to be update
London is to modernize its listing rules to attract more high-growth and “blank cheque” special purpose acquisition companies’ flotations, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said that the capital was on the back foot after Brexit. To keep London globally competitive, Sunak commissioned a review of listings rules in November last year. It was led by former European commissioner for financial stability, financial services and the capital markets union Jonathan Hill and published its recommendations yesterday. The Financial Conduct Authority is to consult publicly on the proposed changes, and some would require legislation to implement.
INDIA
Service sector leads growth
Activity in the country’s dominant services sector expanded at its quickest pace in a year last month, helped by an increase in new orders and optimism generated by a rollout of vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed yesterday. The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.3 last month from 52.8 in January, with a reading above 50 signaling expansion. A similar survey earlier this week showed that activity in the manufacturing sector also expanded, helping lift the IHS Markit India Composite Index to a four-month high of 57.3 last month.
AUTOMAKERS
Fiat Chrysler, PSA post profit
US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and France’s PSA Group, now merged in the Stellantis Group, chalked up a profit last year, despite falling sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, company results showed yesterday. Fiat Chrysler eked out a net profit of 24 million euros (US$29 million) last year, a Stellantis statement said. In 2019, Fiat Chrysler posted net profit of 2.7 billion euros. PSA posted a consolidated net income of 2.0 billion euros last year, even as sales plunged nearly 19 percent, it said.
ENERGY
Exxon Mobile cuts 300 jobs
Exxon Mobil Corp expects to cut about 300 jobs in the Asian oil-trading hub of Singapore by the end of this year, as part of a global retrenchment that was announced last year. The planned layoffs equate to about 7 percent of its 4,000-strong workforce in the city-state, the company said in a statement. The company in October last year had said that it would slash its global workforce by 15 percent, or about 14,000 people, by the end of next year. The job losses in Singapore are due to a reorganization that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the changes would enhance long-term competitiveness, Exxon Mobile said. A spokesperson in Singapore confirmed the plan.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Volocopter raises equity
Volocopter GmbH has raised 200 million euros in additional capital, the latest move in the increasingly competitive race to be the first electric air-taxi firm to start commercial flights. The funding brings in new investors, including toll road and airport operator Atlantia SpA, tiremaker Continental AG, Avala Capital and funds managed by BlackRock Inc, Volocopter said in a statement yesterday. The fund-raising is oversubscribed, with all existing investors taking part. Volocopter plans to start commercial operations in Singapore by 2023. The firm, which has raised 322 million euros in total, said that the new funding would “solidify” its position in urban air-mobility.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way