World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Listing rules to be update

London is to modernize its listing rules to attract more high-growth and “blank cheque” special purpose acquisition companies’ flotations, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said that the capital was on the back foot after Brexit. To keep London globally competitive, Sunak commissioned a review of listings rules in November last year. It was led by former European commissioner for financial stability, financial services and the capital markets union Jonathan Hill and published its recommendations yesterday. The Financial Conduct Authority is to consult publicly on the proposed changes, and some would require legislation to implement.

INDIA

Service sector leads growth

Activity in the country’s dominant services sector expanded at its quickest pace in a year last month, helped by an increase in new orders and optimism generated by a rollout of vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed yesterday. The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.3 last month from 52.8 in January, with a reading above 50 signaling expansion. A similar survey earlier this week showed that activity in the manufacturing sector also expanded, helping lift the IHS Markit India Composite Index to a four-month high of 57.3 last month.

AUTOMAKERS

Fiat Chrysler, PSA post profit

US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and France’s PSA Group, now merged in the Stellantis Group, chalked up a profit last year, despite falling sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, company results showed yesterday. Fiat Chrysler eked out a net profit of 24 million euros (US$29 million) last year, a Stellantis statement said. In 2019, Fiat Chrysler posted net profit of 2.7 billion euros. PSA posted a consolidated net income of 2.0 billion euros last year, even as sales plunged nearly 19 percent, it said.

ENERGY

Exxon Mobile cuts 300 jobs

Exxon Mobil Corp expects to cut about 300 jobs in the Asian oil-trading hub of Singapore by the end of this year, as part of a global retrenchment that was announced last year. The planned layoffs equate to about 7 percent of its 4,000-strong workforce in the city-state, the company said in a statement. The company in October last year had said that it would slash its global workforce by 15 percent, or about 14,000 people, by the end of next year. The job losses in Singapore are due to a reorganization that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the changes would enhance long-term competitiveness, Exxon Mobile said. A spokesperson in Singapore confirmed the plan.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Volocopter raises equity

Volocopter GmbH has raised 200 million euros in additional capital, the latest move in the increasingly competitive race to be the first electric air-taxi firm to start commercial flights. The funding brings in new investors, including toll road and airport operator Atlantia SpA, tiremaker Continental AG, Avala Capital and funds managed by BlackRock Inc, Volocopter said in a statement yesterday. The fund-raising is oversubscribed, with all existing investors taking part. Volocopter plans to start commercial operations in Singapore by 2023. The firm, which has raised 322 million euros in total, said that the new funding would “solidify” its position in urban air-mobility.