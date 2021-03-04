New Zealand eyes media deals with Google, Facebook

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand yesterday called on Google and Facebook Inc to sign deals with the country’s media similar to those reached in Australia, which require the tech giants to pay for using news.

New Zealand Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said that he was considering rules implementing the same type of arrangements for New Zealand’s struggling media sector, but hoped that the deals could be reached through negotiation.

“Last week, I met with both Google and Facebook,” he told a committee hearing at the New Zealand parliament. “I’m confident that commercial discussions taking place between traditional media and digital platforms will also begin here in New Zealand, and I encourage that.”

Australia last week passed legislation requiring social media platforms to pay for news generated by local media companies, which have long complained that the digital giants are sucking up their advertising revenue while also using their content.

Facebook and Google succeeded in having some provisions of the new law watered down, meaning that the deals are more likely to arise from negotiations than being imposed by regulators.

It followed a bitter row that included Facebook attempting to flex its muscles by briefly blacking out Australian news from the platform.

Faafoi said that the progress of talks would determine how the New Zealand government would frame regulations on the issue.

“They will be heavily influenced by the nature of the actions and discussions between the platforms and media companies,” he said.

Faafoi said that New Zealand media were facing a financial crisis at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic meant that their work was increasingly important.

“The media’s role through the pandemic was key to New Zealand’s successful response,” he said. “As minister, I’m committed to supporting the sector ... and to deliver the change required to make it stronger and sustainable in the future.”