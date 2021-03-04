Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX closes higher

The TAIEX closed sharply higher yesterday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) recovering from earlier losses. In a market awash in liquidity, there was buying among old-economy and financial stocks throughout the session, lending additional support to the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 264.85 points, or 1.66 percent, at the day’s high of 16,211.73. Turnover totaled NT$302.229 billion (US$10.7 billion) during the session. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.11 billion of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

MANUFACTURERS

Airtac revenue rises yearly

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.41 billion for last month, up 164.8 percent year-on-year, but down 33.92 percent month-on-month. “Market demand and the company’s market share are growing steadily,” Airtac said in a statement. “However, due to the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, the number of working days last month decreased.” A breakdown of sales showed improved growth in shipments for the automotive, machine tool equipment and battery industries, the firm said. Cumulative revenue from January to last month totaled NT$3.54 billion, up 149.3 percent from a year earlier.

SEMICONDUCTORS

CPTT sales decline

Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co (CPTT, 中華精測) yesterday reported revenue of NT$191.7 million for last month, the lowest since March 2019. Last month’s figure fell 28.54 percent from January and decreased 33.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm attributed the decline to the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which reduced the number of working days last month. Some clients delaying orders for probe card testing services to this month also contributed to the decline, it said. Aggregated revenue in the first two months of the year totaled NT$459.97 million, down 18.16 percent from NT$562.01 million in the same period last year.

BANKING

Executives’ exits approved

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday approved the resignation of Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) chairman Hwang Bor-chang (黃柏川) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) president Chen Shih-ching (陳世卿). Hwang and Chen were accused of pressuring subordinates while they worked for Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) in 2009.

TOURISM

Parks open mobile payments

Several mobile payment services are to be accepted at 12 national forest recreation areas across Taiwan effective immediately, the Forestry Bureau said on Tuesday. Mobile payment systems LINE Pay, E.Sun Wallet, Pi Crypto Wallet and Jkos Pay can now be used to pay for admission at Alishan, Taipingshan, Manyueyuan, Dasyueshan, Aowanda, Kenting, Shuangliu, Neidong, Dongyanshan, Basianshan, Jhihben and Chihnan forest recreation areas, the bureau said.

RESTAURANTS

Ting Hsin eyes HK IPO

Ting Hsin International Group (頂新國際集團), the food company behind the Master Kong (康師傅) brand, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its restaurant business in China, people with knowledge of the matter said. The firm has invited banks to pitch for a role on the listing, the people said. It might include restaurant chains Dicos (德克士), a prominent fried chicken brand, and Master Kong Chef’s Table (康師傅私房牛肉麵), which specializes in Taiwanese-style beef noodles, in the listing, the people said.