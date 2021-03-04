EQUITIES
TAIEX closes higher
The TAIEX closed sharply higher yesterday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) recovering from earlier losses. In a market awash in liquidity, there was buying among old-economy and financial stocks throughout the session, lending additional support to the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 264.85 points, or 1.66 percent, at the day’s high of 16,211.73. Turnover totaled NT$302.229 billion (US$10.7 billion) during the session. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.11 billion of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
MANUFACTURERS
Airtac revenue rises yearly
Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.41 billion for last month, up 164.8 percent year-on-year, but down 33.92 percent month-on-month. “Market demand and the company’s market share are growing steadily,” Airtac said in a statement. “However, due to the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, the number of working days last month decreased.” A breakdown of sales showed improved growth in shipments for the automotive, machine tool equipment and battery industries, the firm said. Cumulative revenue from January to last month totaled NT$3.54 billion, up 149.3 percent from a year earlier.
SEMICONDUCTORS
CPTT sales decline
Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co (CPTT, 中華精測) yesterday reported revenue of NT$191.7 million for last month, the lowest since March 2019. Last month’s figure fell 28.54 percent from January and decreased 33.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm attributed the decline to the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which reduced the number of working days last month. Some clients delaying orders for probe card testing services to this month also contributed to the decline, it said. Aggregated revenue in the first two months of the year totaled NT$459.97 million, down 18.16 percent from NT$562.01 million in the same period last year.
BANKING
Executives’ exits approved
The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday approved the resignation of Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) chairman Hwang Bor-chang (黃柏川) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) president Chen Shih-ching (陳世卿). Hwang and Chen were accused of pressuring subordinates while they worked for Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) in 2009.
TOURISM
Parks open mobile payments
Several mobile payment services are to be accepted at 12 national forest recreation areas across Taiwan effective immediately, the Forestry Bureau said on Tuesday. Mobile payment systems LINE Pay, E.Sun Wallet, Pi Crypto Wallet and Jkos Pay can now be used to pay for admission at Alishan, Taipingshan, Manyueyuan, Dasyueshan, Aowanda, Kenting, Shuangliu, Neidong, Dongyanshan, Basianshan, Jhihben and Chihnan forest recreation areas, the bureau said.
RESTAURANTS
Ting Hsin eyes HK IPO
Ting Hsin International Group (頂新國際集團), the food company behind the Master Kong (康師傅) brand, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its restaurant business in China, people with knowledge of the matter said. The firm has invited banks to pitch for a role on the listing, the people said. It might include restaurant chains Dicos (德克士), a prominent fried chicken brand, and Master Kong Chef’s Table (康師傅私房牛肉麵), which specializes in Taiwanese-style beef noodles, in the listing, the people said.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way