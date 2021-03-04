Demand for workers would increase in Taiwan in the second quarter because of a booming electronics industry, the Ministry of Labor said in a statement on Tuesday.
Citing a survey conducted from Jan. 11 to 29, the ministry said that it anticipates an increase in net hiring — planned hires minus expected departures — of 50,000 people in the April-to-June period from this quarter.
The predicted increase would be the highest for the second quarter since 2012, when net hiring demand grew by about 55,000 people, the ministry said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Department of Statistics head Mei Chia-yuan (梅家瑗) said in the statement that Taiwanese exporters, in particular in the electronics sector, have received a boost from rising global demand for emerging technologies, such as 5G applications, automotive electronics and devices related to the booming stay-at-home economy.
In addition, old economy industries have also started to recover from slowdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking to hire, Mei said.
As a result, the expected increase in net hiring demand in the manufacturing sector in the second quarter topped that of other sectors at 27,000 people, including 5,000 in the electronic components sector, 3,000 in metal businesses and 2,000 in the machinery sector, the ministry said.
Net hiring demand is also expected to increase in the retail-wholesale and the hospitality-food and beverage sectors by 6,000 and 3,000 respectively, the ministry said.
EXPANSIONS
The survey found that 69.2 percent of respondents said they would need a larger workforce to expand or diversify their operations.
Twelve percent said that they have suffered long-term labor shortages, while 11.8 percent said that they would hire to fill vacancies resulting from departures, the survey showed.
The survey collected 3,040 valid questionnaires from employers with workforces of 30 people or more.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way