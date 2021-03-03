World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Manufacturing expands

The Institute for Supply Management on Monday reported that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8 percent last month, 2.1 percentage points above the January level of 58.7 percent. It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The index for new orders rose to 64.8 percent, up from 61.1 percent in January, while the employment index stood at 54.4 percent, up from 52.6 percent in January, the report said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Home price growth rises

Home price growth picked up unexpectedly last month, mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society said yesterday, defying expectations of a slowdown as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak readies new budget measures to boost the market. House prices rose 6.9 percent in annual terms last month from 6.4 percent in January, Nationwide said, above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a slowdown to 5.6 percent. Last month alone, prices rose 0.7 percent, more than reversing a 0.2 percent decline in January and bucking expectations for a 0.3 percent drop.

GERMANY

Retail sales tumble

Retail sales tumbled more than expected in January as COVID-19 lockdowns and the withdrawal of a temporary cut in sales tax hit consumer spending in Europe’s largest economy, data showed yesterday. The Federal Statistics Office said that retail sales fell 4.5 percent from a month earlier in real terms after an upwardly revised decline of 9.1 percent in December. Fashion retail sales plunged 76.6 percent year-on-year, while sales of groceries were up 4.3 percent year-on-year as supermarkets and convenience stores remained open. Online retailers continued to benefit from shifting consumer habits, with sales up 31.7 percent.

COSTA RICA

IMF approves loan

The IMF board on Monday approved a US$1.8 billion, three-year loan to help the government shore up the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan agreement, which allows for an immediate disbursement US$296.5 million, is on top of the emergency support of US$522 million provided to the Central American nation in April last year, the IMF said in a statement. The fund estimates that the economy will grow by 2.6 percent this year, after contracting 4.5 percent last year, including a nearly 41 percent drop in the tourism sector.

AUTOMAKERS

Volvo sets EV goal

Volvo Cars set an ambitious goal to only sell battery-powered vehicles by 2030, accelerating its plans after sales of electric vehicles (EV) surged. The Chinese-owned Swedish brand is rolling out a new lineup of electric vehicles and was to unveil its second battery-only model yesterday. Going one further than recent rivals’ decisions on electric vehicles, Volvo’s would be available for sale only online, the company said in a statement. “We choose to invest in the future — electric and online,” Volvo chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson said. “We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment.” Online purchases are to be completed at a non-negotiable fixed price through Volvo’s own Web site, while dealers remain as part of the sales, service and delivery process, Volvo said.