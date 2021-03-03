EQUITIES
Investors lock in earnings
The TAIEX closed little changed yesterday after investors locked in their earlier gains on the first trading session after the 228 Peace Memorial Day long weekend. Fears of possible further volatility on Wall Street and a likely continued increase in yields of US Treasury bills affected market sentiment, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 6.92 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,946.88, on turnover of NT$333.389 billion (US$11.77 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.78 billion of shares on the main board yesterday.
LIQUOR
KKL increases prices
Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc (KKL, 金門酒廠) yesterday announced a 6 to 12 percent price hike for some of its products, effective immediately. It is its first price hike in nine years. The firm, which boasts a share of more than 80 percent of Taiwan’s white spirits market, said it made the decision to reflect production cost increases. Many of the company’s regional dealers in Kinmen County said the hike was too high and asked whether the price adjustment was proportionate to the increase in production costs or simply a move to increase revenue for the county government, which owns 99 percent of KKL’s shares. The actual price increases were not announced.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft, Hon Hai team up
Microsoft Corp yesterday announced that it has partnered with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on smart manufacturing development. Under the partnership, Hon Hai hopes to accelerate the upgrade of its cloud technology by using Microsoft’s services, including Azure AI (artificial intelligence) applications, Microsoft said in a statement. Hon Hai is to link its more than 20 manufacturing sites through the Azure AI service to optimize management of its operations from its headquarters. It is also expected to use Microsoft’s digital databank in combination with cloud-based technology to boost its ability to innovate and develop products, Microsoft said.
TECHNOLOGY
Vizio files to go public
Smart-TV maker Vizio Holding Corp, backed by affiliates of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), has again filed to go public, this time with a growing entertainment platform. Vizio in its filing on Monday listed the size of the offering as US$100 million, a placeholder that would change. The number and proposed price for the shares to be offered by the company and selling stockholders would be disclosed later in a filing. The Irvine, California-based company said it shipped 7.1 million smart TVs last year, a 20 percent increase from a year earlier. The company had net income of US$102 million on revenue of more than US$2 billion last year, the filing said.
LOTTERY
More cloud receipt winners
The Taxation Administration plans to increase the number of winning receipts in its cloud Uniform Invoice Lottery this year, the agency said on Friday. Unlike the regular draw for paper receipts, cloud uniform invoice draws select paperless receipts that are stored in the cloud. To encourage the use of cloud invoices, the agency said it would increase the number of receipts that win the NT$1 million prize from 15 to 30 and the number of receipts that win the NT$2,000 prize from 15,000 to 16,000 in the January-to-February Uniform Invoice Lottery draw. However, the number of receipts winning the NT$500 prize would remain unchanged at 600,000, it said.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way