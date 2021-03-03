Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

Investors lock in earnings

The TAIEX closed little changed yesterday after investors locked in their earlier gains on the first trading session after the 228 Peace Memorial Day long weekend. Fears of possible further volatility on Wall Street and a likely continued increase in yields of US Treasury bills affected market sentiment, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 6.92 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,946.88, on turnover of NT$333.389 billion (US$11.77 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.78 billion of shares on the main board yesterday.

LIQUOR

KKL increases prices

Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc (KKL, 金門酒廠) yesterday announced a 6 to 12 percent price hike for some of its products, effective immediately. It is its first price hike in nine years. The firm, which boasts a share of more than 80 percent of Taiwan’s white spirits market, said it made the decision to reflect production cost increases. Many of the company’s regional dealers in Kinmen County said the hike was too high and asked whether the price adjustment was proportionate to the increase in production costs or simply a move to increase revenue for the county government, which owns 99 percent of KKL’s shares. The actual price increases were not announced.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft, Hon Hai team up

Microsoft Corp yesterday announced that it has partnered with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on smart manufacturing development. Under the partnership, Hon Hai hopes to accelerate the upgrade of its cloud technology by using Microsoft’s services, including Azure AI (artificial intelligence) applications, Microsoft said in a statement. Hon Hai is to link its more than 20 manufacturing sites through the Azure AI service to optimize management of its operations from its headquarters. It is also expected to use Microsoft’s digital databank in combination with cloud-based technology to boost its ability to innovate and develop products, Microsoft said.

TECHNOLOGY

Vizio files to go public

Smart-TV maker Vizio Holding Corp, backed by affiliates of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), has again filed to go public, this time with a growing entertainment platform. Vizio in its filing on Monday listed the size of the offering as US$100 million, a placeholder that would change. The number and proposed price for the shares to be offered by the company and selling stockholders would be disclosed later in a filing. The Irvine, California-based company said it shipped 7.1 million smart TVs last year, a 20 percent increase from a year earlier. The company had net income of US$102 million on revenue of more than US$2 billion last year, the filing said.

LOTTERY

More cloud receipt winners

The Taxation Administration plans to increase the number of winning receipts in its cloud Uniform Invoice Lottery this year, the agency said on Friday. Unlike the regular draw for paper receipts, cloud uniform invoice draws select paperless receipts that are stored in the cloud. To encourage the use of cloud invoices, the agency said it would increase the number of receipts that win the NT$1 million prize from 15 to 30 and the number of receipts that win the NT$2,000 prize from 15,000 to 16,000 in the January-to-February Uniform Invoice Lottery draw. However, the number of receipts winning the NT$500 prize would remain unchanged at 600,000, it said.