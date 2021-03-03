Association calls for support for content creators

Taiwanese content creators need to join forces or face “cultural annihilation,” the New Media Entertainment Association said yesterday after it launched a project to align small media companies vertically and horizontally.

Association chairman Homme Tsai (蔡嘉駿) said in a statement that the arrival of “the streaming age” threatens to sweep Taiwanese content creators away.

“We are like 10,000 little fishing boats going up against a naval carrier,” Tsai said, describing the predicament of content creators competing with international giants such as Netflix Inc and South Korea-based Naver Corp.

New Media Entertainment Association member Wang Shih, left, chairman Homme Tsai, second left, and other members pose for a photograph in Taipei. Photo courtesy of New Media Entertainment Association

“The cultural sovereignty of the next generation of Taiwanese is at stake,” he said.

“Project X” calls for the creation of a holding company that can help Taiwanese media companies support and cooperate with each other, said association member Wang Shih (王師), who is president of Activator Co (牽猴子).

“Taiwanese media companies tend to be small and isolated in their niches ... a manga company, an app company, a video company, but ideally you want a single piece of intellectual property [IP] to be deployed across many platforms,” Wang said.

Project X also hopes to attract financing so systematic investments can be made into the creation of new IP, he said.

“Small companies cannot take on the risk necessary to invest in good IP,” Wang said. “We want to give Taiwanese creators the opportunity to create awesome work that will be enjoyed all over the world.”

Members would not be consolidated into one big firm, but would retain their identities under the holding company, the statement said.

In addition to spreading risk, they can save on costs by sharing back-office services, such as legal, accounting and human resources, it said.

The association called on the government to “take the lead” by investing NT$100 million (US$3.53) to create a holding company that would create 10 new pieces of Taiwanese IP per year.

“The subsidies given to individual Taiwanese movies are not a systematic solution to the problem,” it said. “Instead, the way forward is to consolidate Taiwanese media companies through purchase and investment.”

There are more than 200 individual and corporate members of the association in the fields of gaming, music, digital advertising, publishing, anime and manga, fashion, new media and filmmaking, it said.