US report has concerns about agriculture rules

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has expressed “serious concerns” about Taiwan’s agricultural policies that “are not based on science,” and said that removing barriers to US pork and beef products was high on its agenda.

“Priorities for the United States included removing Taiwan’s various barriers to market access for US pork and beef products,” the USTR said in its 2021 Trade Policy Agenda and 2020 Annual Report, which was released on Monday.

The report highlighted “Taiwan’s rice procurement systems, the regulatory process for setting pesticide maximum residue limits and market access barriers facing US agricultural biotechnology products” as other priorities.

A woman looks at a pork product at a supermarket in Taipei on Sept. 23 last year. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

There was no acknowledgement that Taiwan late last year took steps toward addressing its concerns over US pork and beef.

Taipei on Jan. 1 lifted a ban on ractopamine, a leanness-enhancing feed additive, in imported pork, replacing it with maximum residue level (MRL) standards based on those set by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Taiwan also removed a ban on US beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who had described beef with ractopamine as “toxic” when her Democratic Progressive Party was in the opposition, announced the moves on Aug. 28 last year.

They were widely viewed as an effort by the government to satisfy US prerequisites for negotiations on a bilateral trade deal, but critics have said that they sacrificed the health of Taiwanese and food safety standards.

A poll conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation in late January found that 66.3 percent of respondents were not satisfied or very dissatisfied with the move to open up Taiwan to pork containing ractopamine, compared with 28.2 percent who backed it.

Although the ractopamine decision was well-received by members of the US Congress, then-US president Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, never publicly acknowledged the move.

US President Joe Biden has said that he would focus on resolving domestic issues before entering into any new trade agreements.

The report outlined other areas discussed last year, saying that Taiwan and the USTR engaged over intellectual property, and issues related to transparency and predictability in pharmaceutical and medical device pricing and reimbursement.

The US also went through working groups under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to address priority investment issues, improve Taiwan’s investment climate and ensure that technical regulations do not create excessive burdens for the industries they affect, the report said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs fully understands Washington’s stance and would continue to communicate with it through different channels, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in Taipei yesterday, adding that the issues are being managed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations and the Council of Agriculture.

Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan