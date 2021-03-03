The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has expressed “serious concerns” about Taiwan’s agricultural policies that “are not based on science,” and said that removing barriers to US pork and beef products was high on its agenda.
“Priorities for the United States included removing Taiwan’s various barriers to market access for US pork and beef products,” the USTR said in its 2021 Trade Policy Agenda and 2020 Annual Report, which was released on Monday.
The report highlighted “Taiwan’s rice procurement systems, the regulatory process for setting pesticide maximum residue limits and market access barriers facing US agricultural biotechnology products” as other priorities.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
There was no acknowledgement that Taiwan late last year took steps toward addressing its concerns over US pork and beef.
Taipei on Jan. 1 lifted a ban on ractopamine, a leanness-enhancing feed additive, in imported pork, replacing it with maximum residue level (MRL) standards based on those set by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.
Taiwan also removed a ban on US beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who had described beef with ractopamine as “toxic” when her Democratic Progressive Party was in the opposition, announced the moves on Aug. 28 last year.
They were widely viewed as an effort by the government to satisfy US prerequisites for negotiations on a bilateral trade deal, but critics have said that they sacrificed the health of Taiwanese and food safety standards.
A poll conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation in late January found that 66.3 percent of respondents were not satisfied or very dissatisfied with the move to open up Taiwan to pork containing ractopamine, compared with 28.2 percent who backed it.
Although the ractopamine decision was well-received by members of the US Congress, then-US president Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, never publicly acknowledged the move.
US President Joe Biden has said that he would focus on resolving domestic issues before entering into any new trade agreements.
The report outlined other areas discussed last year, saying that Taiwan and the USTR engaged over intellectual property, and issues related to transparency and predictability in pharmaceutical and medical device pricing and reimbursement.
The US also went through working groups under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to address priority investment issues, improve Taiwan’s investment climate and ensure that technical regulations do not create excessive burdens for the industries they affect, the report said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs fully understands Washington’s stance and would continue to communicate with it through different channels, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in Taipei yesterday, adding that the issues are being managed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations and the Council of Agriculture.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way