World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Motor vehicle sales down

Motor vehicle sales last month dropped for the first time in five months, in the latest sign of fallout from the global shortage of semiconductors. Sales of cars, trucks and buses slid 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association reported yesterday. Economist Koya Miyamae at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc said he expects pent-up demand to increase vehicle sales once semiconductors supplies allow automakers, including Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Subaru Corp, to crank up factory lines again. “It’s a supply-side problem,” he said, adding that he sees Japanese consumers continuing to buy about 5.2 million vehicles a year once the chip bottleneck eases.

AEROSPACE

Rocket Lab nears IPO deal

Rocket Lab USA is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition that would value the small-satellite launch firm at US$4.1 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could be finalized yesterday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Vector Acquisition is backed by technology-focused private-equity company Vector Capital and raised US$300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in September last year. Vector Acquisition and Rocket Lab did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

CHINA

Bond sales to be cut

The country is set to reduce local government bond sales and rein in its budget deficit this year, scaling back the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus measures that fueled debt, while helping the economy recover. The government is likely to reduce its quota for special local bonds — mostly used for infrastructure spending — to 3.5 trillion yuan (US$541 billion) from 3.75 trillion yuan last year, according to the median estimate of 10 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The fiscal deficit target is forecast to be cut to 3 percent of GDP from 3.6 percent last year. Beijing is set to unveil its major economic goals on Friday.

TURKEY

GDP bests all but China

The country’s economy outperformed all but one major competitor in the final quarter of last year, as rate cuts and a spending-and-credit binge beat back COVID-19 pandemic restrictions even as the lira collapsed. GDP rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier, more than all G20 nations except China. The median of 20 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was for 6.9 percent growth. The seasonally and working day-adjusted figures showed an expansion of 1.7 percent in the last quarter from the previous three months. The economy grew 1.8 percent last year. The growth push weakened the currency by 20 percent last year and kept headline inflation in double digits for the entire year.

DUBAI

Population drops on virus

The emirate’s population last year dropped by 8.4 percent, the steepest decline in the Persian Gulf region, as expatriate workers were forced to leave amid the economic upheaval wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said. The drop — compares with a 4 percent decline for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, according to S&P estimates. Job losses accelerated in the region last year as the pandemic spread. Expatriates make up the majority of the population in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part.