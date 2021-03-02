JAPAN
Motor vehicle sales down
Motor vehicle sales last month dropped for the first time in five months, in the latest sign of fallout from the global shortage of semiconductors. Sales of cars, trucks and buses slid 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association reported yesterday. Economist Koya Miyamae at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc said he expects pent-up demand to increase vehicle sales once semiconductors supplies allow automakers, including Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Subaru Corp, to crank up factory lines again. “It’s a supply-side problem,” he said, adding that he sees Japanese consumers continuing to buy about 5.2 million vehicles a year once the chip bottleneck eases.
AEROSPACE
Rocket Lab nears IPO deal
Rocket Lab USA is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition that would value the small-satellite launch firm at US$4.1 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could be finalized yesterday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Vector Acquisition is backed by technology-focused private-equity company Vector Capital and raised US$300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in September last year. Vector Acquisition and Rocket Lab did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
CHINA
Bond sales to be cut
The country is set to reduce local government bond sales and rein in its budget deficit this year, scaling back the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus measures that fueled debt, while helping the economy recover. The government is likely to reduce its quota for special local bonds — mostly used for infrastructure spending — to 3.5 trillion yuan (US$541 billion) from 3.75 trillion yuan last year, according to the median estimate of 10 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The fiscal deficit target is forecast to be cut to 3 percent of GDP from 3.6 percent last year. Beijing is set to unveil its major economic goals on Friday.
TURKEY
GDP bests all but China
The country’s economy outperformed all but one major competitor in the final quarter of last year, as rate cuts and a spending-and-credit binge beat back COVID-19 pandemic restrictions even as the lira collapsed. GDP rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier, more than all G20 nations except China. The median of 20 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was for 6.9 percent growth. The seasonally and working day-adjusted figures showed an expansion of 1.7 percent in the last quarter from the previous three months. The economy grew 1.8 percent last year. The growth push weakened the currency by 20 percent last year and kept headline inflation in double digits for the entire year.
DUBAI
Population drops on virus
The emirate’s population last year dropped by 8.4 percent, the steepest decline in the Persian Gulf region, as expatriate workers were forced to leave amid the economic upheaval wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said. The drop — compares with a 4 percent decline for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, according to S&P estimates. Job losses accelerated in the region last year as the pandemic spread. Expatriates make up the majority of the population in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
‘MAINTAINING MOMENTUM’: The Swedish automaker might pursue plans for an initial public offering, which it had put on hold in 2018, the company said China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) and its Swedish affiliate Volvo Cars are putting off earlier plans to merge, wagering that they would be more agile as standalone entities. The manufacturers would preserve their separate corporate structures, while cooperating more closely on electrification, autonomous-driving technology and software, a joint statement said. While they would no longer pursue a combination as announced last year, new listings could be on the table. “This is about maintaining top-line momentum,” Volvo chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson said in an interview. “A merger isn’t always positive. You risk losing momentum because there’s too much internal focus.” Geely and