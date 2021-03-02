Macau gaming revenue last month surged from a year earlier, when casinos shut down for 15 days as COVID-19 began to sweep across the globe.
However, gaming operators were still seeing a lukewarm recovery as the pandemic continues to make travel difficult for gamblers.
Gross gaming revenue last month rose 136 percent to 7.3 billion patacas (US$915 million), Macau Gaming Inspection & Coordination Bureau data showed.
Photo: Anthony Wallace, AFP
That was worse than the median analyst estimate for a 145 percent jump.
Revenue fell 8.9 percent from the previous month, and was still down 71 percent from the February 2019 level, before the pandemic hit.
While the latest result represents the first gain in gaming revenue in 17 months, it was an easy comparison after a record plunge a year earlier as the Macanese government suspended casino operations for more than two weeks.
Macau is still trying to attract mainland China gamblers who are discouraged by a tightened visa application process and virus tests required for crossing the border.
The Lunar New Year holiday — one of the strongest weeks for casinos — was marred by an outbreak in northern China. Arrivals declined 65 percent from last year’s holiday week as Chinese officials urged citizens to stay home.
The situation should improve, as Macau has gradually been easing quarantine rules on travelers from parts of China that saw winter outbreaks. The rollout of vaccines across Asia might also help the recovery, while the opening of Sands China Ltd’s (金沙中國) Londoner property last month could draw in visitors.
The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators jumped 22 percent last month amid investor optimism over the sector. The benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 2.5 percent in the same period.
Casino stocks on Tuesday last week surged the most in three months after Chinese quarantine rules were lifted.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
‘MAINTAINING MOMENTUM’: The Swedish automaker might pursue plans for an initial public offering, which it had put on hold in 2018, the company said China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) and its Swedish affiliate Volvo Cars are putting off earlier plans to merge, wagering that they would be more agile as standalone entities. The manufacturers would preserve their separate corporate structures, while cooperating more closely on electrification, autonomous-driving technology and software, a joint statement said. While they would no longer pursue a combination as announced last year, new listings could be on the table. “This is about maintaining top-line momentum,” Volvo chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson said in an interview. “A merger isn’t always positive. You risk losing momentum because there’s too much internal focus.” Geely and