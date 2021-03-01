The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) is lowering the threshold for investing in companies listed on its new trading board, the Taiwan Innovation Board (TIB), the exchange said on Wednesday.
The exchange would allow people with a net worth of NT$10 million (US$353,282) to invest in TIB-listed firms, down from its previously planned NT$30 million minimum, but investors still need at least two years of investment experience in the local stock market, it said.
People with an annual income of NT$1.5 million or higher for two consecutive years would also be allowed to trade shares of TIB-listed firms, exchange spokeswoman Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) said by telephone.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The new board is designed to help start-ups raise funds. As firms on the board are not required to be profitable before listing, investing in such stocks is riskier than trading other stocks, Chen said.
A TIB-listed company would be delisted if its share price closes below NT$3 for 30 consecutive trading days, she added.
The exchange’s board of directors approved the new rules on Tuesday, she said.
The exchange is to launch the board as early as July, and it is communicating with a number of companies that are interested in the platform, the exchange said.
Meanwhile, its board of directors also approved an amendment to the listing rule, which requires that more than half of the board members of so-called “KY companies” — overseas Taiwanese businesses listed on the exchange — be Taiwanese, and they need at least two Taiwanese independent directors, Chen said.
Two companies fail to meet the new rules, Chen said, adding that they must re-elect board members this year.
The move is part of the exchange’s latest effort to tighten its supervision of KY companies after Pharmally International Holding Co (康友製藥) was last year indicted for allegedly colluding with Chinese businesspeople to falsify accounts and financial statements.
